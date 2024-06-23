Hardik Pandya: Sheet Anchor of India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Campaign

North Sound (Antigua): From a broken ankle that killed his 50-over home World Cup dreams in 2023, to the only Indian star batter being booed by home spectators for changing his IPL team, to fielding a nightmare outing as Mumbai Indians skipper, to now becoming India’s troubleshooter par excellence – Hardik Pandya is in the centre of many dreams that are good for both inspiration and aspiration.

The India story at the T20 World Cup this year, is also Pandya’s story. The all-rounder, slipping out of a lean patch at the right time to come into form in the death overs of the IPL and just when the World Cup was about to start, has emerged as a pivotal figure for Team India, showcasing his all-round prowess with both bat and ball.

His journey through the tournament has been marked by crucial contributions in every match and saviour roles in most, underpinning India's success and fortifying their quest for the title.

Be it against Ireland in the inaugural game when he scalped three wickets to turn the tide in India’s favour in a low-scored match, or the scintillator he put on show both with the bat and the ball against Bangladesh in the Super 8s, Pandya is happening and loving it.

Rohit Sharma, too, is happy with this man of the match and the moment. “Hardik is a game-changer. His ability to accelerate the scoring rate and pick up vital wickets in the middle overs makes him invaluable,” he said.

A gritty 50 in 27 balls and one wicket for 32 runs, who would not want a striker like him? Obviously not any opposition if he is not one their side.

In the next match against Pakistan, Pandya's 2 for 24 helped India defend a tricky target of 119. Once again, he delivered with the ball, applying pressure at crucial junctures.

The Super 8 stage saw Pandya elevate his game further. Against Afghanistan, though he did not get any wickets, he played a blistering innings of 32 runs, surging in the death overs to contribute to India’s imposing target of 196.

“Hardik brings balance to the side. His performances have been exceptional, and his versatility is a big asset for us,” his head coach whom he calls “Rahul sir” has said on many occasions.

Pandya’s sustained efforts are special for him, especially after his return from torrid time he had with his freak injury layover. “For me, I've always been very fortunate to play for the country. It was a freak injury which happened [in the 2023 World Cup]. I tried to come back, but God had some other plans. The other day, I was speaking to Rahul sir, and he said luck comes to people who work hard. That has stuck with me, and I just want to keep my head down and keep working hard,” he told the legendary Andy Roberts after the match against Bangladesh in which he got the Player of the Match Award.

Antigua was special for Pandya as his all-round brilliance was on full display again. He smashed a quickfire 50 off 27 balls, and later picked up a wicket too for 32 runs, helping India secure a comprehensive win and ensuring their top position in the Super Eight table.

As India gears up to face Australia in St Lucia, Pandya's form and confidence will be crucial. His ability to handle pressure and steer the team out of sticky situations both in batting and bowling (he is known for breaking partnerships with the bowl and building them with his bat, like he did with Shivam Dube in his latest outing) has emerged as the barrow of the Indian wheel.

His abilities will be tested against a formidable Australian side. His past performances in the tournament, however, have already shown that he thrives in such scenarios.

Reflecting on the upcoming challenge, Pandya stated, “Playing Australia is always exciting. They are a tough side, but we are prepared. For me, it's about contributing in any way I can, be it with the bat or ball.”

In a nutshell, Pandya has the power to galvanize the team, providing the much-needed balance and firepower required to succeed in a high-octane tournament.