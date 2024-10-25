ETV Bharat / sports

I'm Going To Announce Something: Hardik Pandya's Latest Instagram Post Leaves Fans Guessing

Pandya took to his official Instagram handle and wrote in a story that he’s set to announce something big and will reveal the details soon. "I'm going to announce something big soon. Will let y'all know in some time," he wrote.

Notably, the final date for the ten teams to announce their retentions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is October 31. Hence, Pandya’s post has left his fans on their toes who were left wondering whether his announcement is related to the India Premier League (IPL).

Hardik was brought into the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad through a 15 crores + all-cash deal ahead of the previous season. Not just this, he replaced the most successful captain of the franchise Rohit Sharma in the leadership setup for which he faced a lot of criticism from the former's fans during the entire IPL 2024.

Hardik led Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 season, but couldn't make an impact which he did in his stint at Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2022 and 2023 seasons as his side finished at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old was adjudged Player of the Series after India’s 3-0 win in the recent T20I series against Bangladesh for his exceptional performance with both, bat and ball, across three matches. The right-hand batter amassed 118 runs from three innings at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 222.64.