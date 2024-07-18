Hardik Pandya Parts Ways With Wife Natasa Stankovic After Four Years Of Marriage

Hyderabad: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has announced separation from his wife Natasa Stankovic while taking on his social media handle after a marriage of four years. After a lot of speculations around the divorce, India's World Cup hero made the development official on Thursday. Since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the speculation were rife around Hardik and his wife parting their ways. A Reddit post had pointed out that Natasa had deleted their photos from her Instagram handle and the issue came to the fore.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Hardik said via his Instagram.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness," he added.

"We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," Hardik concluded his statement.

His wife Natasa also uploaded a similar statement.

Hardik got married to actor Natasa on May 31, 2020, and the pair welcomed their child on July 30 same year. The duo renewed their vows in Udaipur in February 2023.

Earlier this year, Hardik, who led the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians was booed by the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium whenever the team played at the venue. However, he bounced back in the T20 World Cup 2024 playing a vital role for the Indian side in their title run. Some media reports claimed that he would be handed the captaincy of the national side for the Sri Lanka series but he was snubbed from the leadership role.