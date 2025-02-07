Hardik Pandya Decodes Game-Changing Spell In Barbados Ahead Of ICC Mens Champions Trophy 2025

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released Part 2 of the 'Hardik Pandya All On The Line' video where the star India all-rounder was seen decoding his match-winning spell during the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup final in Barbados last year.

Recently Pandya starred in a high-octane campaign film ‘All On The Line’ for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 alongside Mohammad Nabi, Phil Salt, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The tournament is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

Reflecting on getting the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen, Pandya said, "There was not much spoken. Ro [Rohit Sharma] and I have played for so many years. You know, he knows what character I am, what personality I am and how much I value cricket awareness. So just before the ball, I just told him that I’m gonna go wide to Klaasen and I just knew that he’s gonna expect a ball which is on the stumps."

"His leg was a little legside, so I knew that he’s gonna try to hit me there and that’s when I, just before my run-up, just before I was starting, I just looked at him and I said I’m gonna go slow because I didn’t set a field for a slower ball. I had to outfox him or I had to be a little one up in the game that at least he was not aware of what the ball was coming because the way he was hitting it was just tremendous. So that happened and I think that just opened the door for us," Pandya added.

"Always thrived and enjoyed being in this situation, it gets the best out of me. I’ve always manifested me bowling the last over or me hitting the last run of the World Cup-winning play," said Pandya.

"In Barbados, there was a very hard breeze going around to the dressing room side. So if he wants to drag me, he’ll have to drag me or hit me against the wind. There are more chances of him missing it out. My strength would be a stump yorker. But we went outside of stump for a specific reason that if you want to hit us, hit against the odds, not where you are more favourable. I think that is more situational awareness and more knowing your strength and, I think that was the reason we were calm and composed with our plans," he added.