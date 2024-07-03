Hardik Pandya Becomes First Indian To Achieve Number 1 All-rounder Ranking

Hyderabad: India's vice-captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday equalled Sri Lanka's captain Wanindu Hasarangaaranking points and became the joint number one T20I all-rounder as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest rankings after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. Pandya climbed two spots above to level with Hasaranga as the top-ranked men's T20I all-rounder

Hardik was the vital cog in India's victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa at Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. Hardik, who was given a responsibility to bowl 17th over, picked a crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen who was firing on all cylinders, scoring 52 off 27 balls with the help of five sixes and a couple of fours. He then successfully defended 16 runs in the T20 World Cup final last over to help Men in Blue clinch their second title.

The 30-year-old had a decent tournament with bat and ball and became the first Indian man to reach No.1 in the ICC all-rounder rankings.

Hardik Pandya made impactful cameos down the order with the bat and made breakthroughs with the ball when the team needed him. He finished with 144 runs at a batting strike rate of over 150 and also took 11 wickets. His most important performance, though, came in the final when his decisive blow - the wicket of Klaasen and Miller - with South Africa on top of the game swung the contest.

Other movements were in the top 10 of the T20I all-rounder rankings, with Marcus Stoinis, Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan and Liam Livingstone rising by one spot each. Mohammad Nabi ahd a poor outing in the T20 World Cup 2024 and went out of the top five as a result.

Among the men's T20I bowling rankings, Anrich Nortje, who shares a unique record for taking at least one wicket in 16 T20 World Cup games consecutively with Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa, Jumped seven places to a career-best second spot and is just behind top-ranked Adil Rashid with 675 rating points.

Men in Blue's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged as the 'Player of the Tournament' in the T20 World Cup, for his 15 wickets and 4.17 economy rate, the lowest in a single edition of the tournament. He rose by 12 spots to go just outside the top ten, his highest position since the end of 2020. The chinaman Kuldeep Yadav entered the top ten of the bowling rankings, moving up by three spots to joint-eighth.

Among other beneficiaries were Arshdeep Singh, who moved up by four spots to a career-best No.13 after topping the wickets chart at the T20 World Cup, and Tabraiz Shamsi, who moved up by five positions to reach the top 15. There wasn't too many changes in the top ten of the batting rankings with one minor change in South Africa skipper Aiden Markram dropping two points after an ordinary tournament with the bat.