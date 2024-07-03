ETV Bharat / sports

Hardik Pandya Becomes First Indian To Achieve Number 1 All-rounder Ranking

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

India's vice-captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday equalled Sri Lanka's captain Wanindu Hasaranga in terms of ranking points and became the new number one T20I all-rounder as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest ranking after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

India's vice-captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday dethroned Sri Lanka's captain Wanindu Hasaranga and became the new number one T20I all-rounder as the International Cricket Council (ICC) releases the latest ranking after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Hardik Pandya (IANS)

Hyderabad: India's vice-captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday equalled Sri Lanka's captain Wanindu Hasarangaaranking points and became the joint number one T20I all-rounder as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest rankings after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. Pandya climbed two spots above to level with Hasaranga as the top-ranked men's T20I all-rounder

Hardik was the vital cog in India's victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa at Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. Hardik, who was given a responsibility to bowl 17th over, picked a crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen who was firing on all cylinders, scoring 52 off 27 balls with the help of five sixes and a couple of fours. He then successfully defended 16 runs in the T20 World Cup final last over to help Men in Blue clinch their second title.

The 30-year-old had a decent tournament with bat and ball and became the first Indian man to reach No.1 in the ICC all-rounder rankings.

Hardik Pandya made impactful cameos down the order with the bat and made breakthroughs with the ball when the team needed him. He finished with 144 runs at a batting strike rate of over 150 and also took 11 wickets. His most important performance, though, came in the final when his decisive blow - the wicket of Klaasen and Miller - with South Africa on top of the game swung the contest.

Other movements were in the top 10 of the T20I all-rounder rankings, with Marcus Stoinis, Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan and Liam Livingstone rising by one spot each. Mohammad Nabi ahd a poor outing in the T20 World Cup 2024 and went out of the top five as a result.

Among the men's T20I bowling rankings, Anrich Nortje, who shares a unique record for taking at least one wicket in 16 T20 World Cup games consecutively with Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa, Jumped seven places to a career-best second spot and is just behind top-ranked Adil Rashid with 675 rating points.

Men in Blue's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged as the 'Player of the Tournament' in the T20 World Cup, for his 15 wickets and 4.17 economy rate, the lowest in a single edition of the tournament. He rose by 12 spots to go just outside the top ten, his highest position since the end of 2020. The chinaman Kuldeep Yadav entered the top ten of the bowling rankings, moving up by three spots to joint-eighth.

Among other beneficiaries were Arshdeep Singh, who moved up by four spots to a career-best No.13 after topping the wickets chart at the T20 World Cup, and Tabraiz Shamsi, who moved up by five positions to reach the top 15. There wasn't too many changes in the top ten of the batting rankings with one minor change in South Africa skipper Aiden Markram dropping two points after an ordinary tournament with the bat.

Read More

  1. We All Will Miss Them, This Win Is Best Farewell We Can Give: Hardik Pandya On Rohit, Virat's Retirement
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 Final | Bumrah And Hardik Pandya Join Forces To 'Choke' South Africa
  3. Hardik Pandya: Sheet Anchor of India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Campaign

Hyderabad: India's vice-captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday equalled Sri Lanka's captain Wanindu Hasarangaaranking points and became the joint number one T20I all-rounder as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest rankings after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. Pandya climbed two spots above to level with Hasaranga as the top-ranked men's T20I all-rounder

Hardik was the vital cog in India's victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa at Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. Hardik, who was given a responsibility to bowl 17th over, picked a crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen who was firing on all cylinders, scoring 52 off 27 balls with the help of five sixes and a couple of fours. He then successfully defended 16 runs in the T20 World Cup final last over to help Men in Blue clinch their second title.

The 30-year-old had a decent tournament with bat and ball and became the first Indian man to reach No.1 in the ICC all-rounder rankings.

Hardik Pandya made impactful cameos down the order with the bat and made breakthroughs with the ball when the team needed him. He finished with 144 runs at a batting strike rate of over 150 and also took 11 wickets. His most important performance, though, came in the final when his decisive blow - the wicket of Klaasen and Miller - with South Africa on top of the game swung the contest.

Other movements were in the top 10 of the T20I all-rounder rankings, with Marcus Stoinis, Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan and Liam Livingstone rising by one spot each. Mohammad Nabi ahd a poor outing in the T20 World Cup 2024 and went out of the top five as a result.

Among the men's T20I bowling rankings, Anrich Nortje, who shares a unique record for taking at least one wicket in 16 T20 World Cup games consecutively with Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa, Jumped seven places to a career-best second spot and is just behind top-ranked Adil Rashid with 675 rating points.

Men in Blue's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged as the 'Player of the Tournament' in the T20 World Cup, for his 15 wickets and 4.17 economy rate, the lowest in a single edition of the tournament. He rose by 12 spots to go just outside the top ten, his highest position since the end of 2020. The chinaman Kuldeep Yadav entered the top ten of the bowling rankings, moving up by three spots to joint-eighth.

Among other beneficiaries were Arshdeep Singh, who moved up by four spots to a career-best No.13 after topping the wickets chart at the T20 World Cup, and Tabraiz Shamsi, who moved up by five positions to reach the top 15. There wasn't too many changes in the top ten of the batting rankings with one minor change in South Africa skipper Aiden Markram dropping two points after an ordinary tournament with the bat.

Read More

  1. We All Will Miss Them, This Win Is Best Farewell We Can Give: Hardik Pandya On Rohit, Virat's Retirement
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 Final | Bumrah And Hardik Pandya Join Forces To 'Choke' South Africa
  3. Hardik Pandya: Sheet Anchor of India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Campaign

TAGGED:

HARDIK PANDYAT20 ALL ROUNDER RANKINGSHARDIK PANDYA NO 1 ALL ROUNDERICC T20I RANKINGSICC RANKINGS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ETV Bharat Announces Media Partnership With Maiden 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.