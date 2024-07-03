Hardik Pandya Becomes First Indian To Achieve Number 1 All-rounder Ranking

Hyderabad: India's vice-captain Hardik Pandya on Wednesday equalled Sri Lanka's captain Wanindu Hasarangaaranking points and became the joint number one T20I all-rounder as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest rankings after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. Pandya climbed two spots above to level with Hasaranga as the top-ranked men's T20I all-rounder
Hardik was the vital cog in India's victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa at Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. Hardik, who was given a responsibility to bowl 17th over, picked a crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen who was firing on all cylinders, scoring 52 off 27 balls with the help of five sixes and a couple of fours. He then successfully defended 16 runs in the T20 World Cup final last over to help Men in Blue clinch their second title.
The 30-year-old had a decent tournament with bat and ball and became the first Indian man to reach No.1 in the ICC all-rounder rankings.
Hardik Pandya rises to No.1 in the latest ICC Men's T20I All-rounder Rankings 🔝— ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2024
How the Rankings look after #T20WorldCup 2024 ⬇️https://t.co/vbOk3XT7C3
Hardik Pandya made impactful cameos down the order with the bat and made breakthroughs with the ball when the team needed him. He finished with 144 runs at a batting strike rate of over 150 and also took 11 wickets. His most important performance, though, came in the final when his decisive blow - the wicket of Klaasen and Miller - with South Africa on top of the game swung the contest.