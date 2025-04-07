ETV Bharat / sports

Hardik Pandya Becomes First Indian To Achieve A Double Of 5000 Runs & 200 Wickets In T20s

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya added another feather to his name after becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve the double of 5000 runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket. He achieved the incredible landmark during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Monday, April 7.

Hardik picked up two wickets in the match, the priced wicket of Liam Livingstone was his 200th scalp. He also dismissed Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 4-0-45-2.

The other cricketers with the unique T20 double are Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Bopara, Daniel Christian, Moeen Ali, Shane Watson and Mohammad Hafeez.

Cricketers with double of 5000 runs, 200 wickets in T20s

Dwayne Bravo – 6970 runs and 631 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan – 7438 runs and 492 wickets

Andre Russell – 9018 runs and 470 wickets

Mohammad Nabi – 6135 runs and 369 wickets