ETV Bharat / sports

Hardik Pandya Becomes First Indian To Achieve A Double Of 5000 Runs & 200 Wickets In T20s

Hardik Pandya became the first Indian with the landmark of 5000 runs and 200 wickets in T20s.

Hardik Pandya became the first Indian with the landmark of 5000 runs and 200 wickets in T20s.
Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians player celebrate wicket of RCB player (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 7, 2025 at 10:27 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya added another feather to his name after becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve the double of 5000 runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket. He achieved the incredible landmark during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Monday, April 7.

Hardik picked up two wickets in the match, the priced wicket of Liam Livingstone was his 200th scalp. He also dismissed Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 4-0-45-2.

The other cricketers with the unique T20 double are Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Bopara, Daniel Christian, Moeen Ali, Shane Watson and Mohammad Hafeez.

Cricketers with double of 5000 runs, 200 wickets in T20s

Dwayne Bravo – 6970 runs and 631 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan – 7438 runs and 492 wickets

Andre Russell – 9018 runs and 470 wickets

Mohammad Nabi – 6135 runs and 369 wickets

Samit Patel – 6673 runs and 352 wickets

Kieron Pollard – 13537 runs and 326 wickets

Ravi Bopara – 9486 runs and 291 wickets

Daniel Christian – 5848 runs and 281 wickets

Moeen Ali – 7140 runs and 375 wickets

Shane Watson – 8821 runs and 343 wickets

Mohammad Hafeez – 7946 runs and 202 wickets

Hardik Pandya – 5390 runs and 200 wickets

Coming to the match front, after opting to field, Mumbai's bowlers faltered as RCB posted a mammoth target of 221 runs. Trent Boult picked up two wickets, but leaked 57 runs, his most expensive in IPL history. Vignesh Puthur got the other wicket of Devdutt Padikkal.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya added another feather to his name after becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve the double of 5000 runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket. He achieved the incredible landmark during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Monday, April 7.

Hardik picked up two wickets in the match, the priced wicket of Liam Livingstone was his 200th scalp. He also dismissed Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 4-0-45-2.

The other cricketers with the unique T20 double are Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Bopara, Daniel Christian, Moeen Ali, Shane Watson and Mohammad Hafeez.

Cricketers with double of 5000 runs, 200 wickets in T20s

Dwayne Bravo – 6970 runs and 631 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan – 7438 runs and 492 wickets

Andre Russell – 9018 runs and 470 wickets

Mohammad Nabi – 6135 runs and 369 wickets

Samit Patel – 6673 runs and 352 wickets

Kieron Pollard – 13537 runs and 326 wickets

Ravi Bopara – 9486 runs and 291 wickets

Daniel Christian – 5848 runs and 281 wickets

Moeen Ali – 7140 runs and 375 wickets

Shane Watson – 8821 runs and 343 wickets

Mohammad Hafeez – 7946 runs and 202 wickets

Hardik Pandya – 5390 runs and 200 wickets

Coming to the match front, after opting to field, Mumbai's bowlers faltered as RCB posted a mammoth target of 221 runs. Trent Boult picked up two wickets, but leaked 57 runs, his most expensive in IPL history. Vignesh Puthur got the other wicket of Devdutt Padikkal.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARDIK PANDYAHARDIK PANDYA 5000 RUNSHARDIK PANDYA RCB VS MIMI VS RCBIPL 2025HARDIK PANDYA 200 WICKETS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.