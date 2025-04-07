Hardik Pandya Becomes First Indian To Achieve A Double Of 5000 Runs & 200 Wickets In T20s

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya added another feather to his name after becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve the double of 5000 runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket. He achieved the incredible landmark during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Monday, April 7.
Hardik picked up two wickets in the match, the priced wicket of Liam Livingstone was his 200th scalp. He also dismissed Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 4-0-45-2.
The other cricketers with the unique T20 double are Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Bopara, Daniel Christian, Moeen Ali, Shane Watson and Mohammad Hafeez.
Cricketers with double of 5000 runs, 200 wickets in T20s
Dwayne Bravo – 6970 runs and 631 wickets
Shakib Al Hasan – 7438 runs and 492 wickets
Andre Russell – 9018 runs and 470 wickets
Mohammad Nabi – 6135 runs and 369 wickets
Samit Patel – 6673 runs and 352 wickets
Kieron Pollard – 13537 runs and 326 wickets
Ravi Bopara – 9486 runs and 291 wickets
Daniel Christian – 5848 runs and 281 wickets
Moeen Ali – 7140 runs and 375 wickets
Shane Watson – 8821 runs and 343 wickets
Mohammad Hafeez – 7946 runs and 202 wickets
Hardik Pandya – 5390 runs and 200 wickets
Coming to the match front, after opting to field, Mumbai's bowlers faltered as RCB posted a mammoth target of 221 runs. Trent Boult picked up two wickets, but leaked 57 runs, his most expensive in IPL history. Vignesh Puthur got the other wicket of Devdutt Padikkal.