Hardik Pandya Becomes First Captain To Take Five-Wicket Haul In IPL History

Lucknow: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya became the first captain to pick up a five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

He achieved the significant milestone during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Pandya returned with staggering figures of 5/36, taking the wickets of Markram (53 off 38 balls), Nicholas Pooran (12), Rishabh Pant (2), David Miller (27) and Akash Deep (0), putting brakes on LSG's innings after the home team was put in to bat.

However, LSG rode on superb half-centuries from openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram to post 203 for 8, above par target at this venue.

Earlier, LSG did get a great start with opener Marsh hitting his third half-century in four matches. His 60-run knock off just 31 balls was laced with nine fours and two sixes.

With the other opener Markram also in good nick, LSG were 69 for no loss at the end of power play. But MI came back after that with Pandya making crucial bowling changes.

Left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur was introduced in the seventh over and he provided the much needed breakthrough immediately, as the batter failed to read the googly and gave a sitter back to the bowler.

Pandya then brought himself into action and got rid off leading run scorer of the tournament Nicholas Pooran in the ninth over before getting the prized wicket of LSG captain Pant (2) who got out cheaply once again.

Substitute fielder Corbin Bosch took a stunner at the mid-off after Pant failed to negotiate a slower ball off Pandya. Pant, who faced six balls, continued his poor form, having scored 0, 15, 2 in his three earlier innings.

Markram, who had been ordinary so far, stood up for his team and held one end together till he was out in the 18th over.

Earlier, Deepak Chahar gave away 15 runs in the second over with Marsh hitting two fours and Markram getting a boundary. Marsh was on fire as he punished Trent Boult with two clean hits -- one yielding a six and another a four.

The Australian did not spare Mitchell Santner, hitting two fours off the Kiwi bowler and then gave young Indian left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar, who had starred in MI's previous match, the same treatment.

He hit Kumar for a six and a four in consecutive balls in the sixth over to reach to his fifty off just 27 balls. Kumar bled 23 runs in that over.

MI stalwart and India captain Rohit Sharma, who had struggled in the three matches he had played so far, missed out the match as he was hit on knees at the nets.