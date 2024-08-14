ETV Bharat / sports

Hardik Pandya’s Greece Holiday Album Leads To Speculation Of Him Dating With A British Singer

The rumours of the dating between Hardik and Jasmine started as both of them shared some pictures on their social media which had a similar background. These posts have sparked a discussion of both celebrities dating each other.

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Natsa Sankovic parted ways after four years of marriage in July. Now, nearly a month after the development, the rumours of Hardik Pandya dating British Singer Jasmine Walia are rife. The discussion on social media started when both of them posted some pictures on social media.

Hardik separated from his ex-wife Natasha Stancovic recently and they announced on July 18. The duo parted ways with mutual agreement and ended their relationship of four years.

Who is Jasmine Walia?

Jasmine Walia is a British singer and a TV Personality. She gained popularity after appearing

on the British reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). She started as an extra in 2010 but rose to become a full-cast member of the show by 2012.

Hardik and Natasa had announced their decision to part ways in a joint statement on social media.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the post read.