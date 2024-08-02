ETV Bharat / sports

Harbhajan Singh Slams Pakistani Scribe; Know About The Beef In Detail

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has found himself at the centre of a heated argument with Pakistani Journalist on social media. The duo were involved in a banter around the topic of India touring Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

File Photo: Harbhajan Singh (ANI)

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has blasted a Pakistani scribe who tried to mock him over his stance regarding India’s participation in the Champions Trophy 2025. Harbhajan had supported the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) stance of India not touring Pakistan for the ICC events.

The Pakistani journalist shared an image of a scorecard from a Test match between India and Pakistan in 2006 where Shahid Afridi hit the Indian off-spinner for four sixes and said that these are the kind of security issues Harbhajan is pointing to. In response, Harbhajan retweeted the post and shared a screenshot from a newspaper from 2009 around the attack on the bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore. The 44-year-old pointed out that this is the reason why India should not travel to Pakistan.

"No not for this . Cricket Mai Jeet har lagi rehti hai. I will tell u the real problem is this . Check the photo . Now get the Fâ€æ. out of here . F ka Matlab samaj aa gya hoga ya samjau? F means ur name . Plz don't think what u r thinking th meaning of F. You know what I mean ??Peace," Harbhajan wrote in his caption in the X post in repsonse.

Ever since Pakistan bagged the media rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 there has been uncertainty around India’s participation in the tournament. During last year’s Asia Cup also, India played all their games in Sri Lanka despite the tournament being held in Pakistan. According to some media reports, BCCI are keen on getting neutral venues like Sri Lanka or Pakistan.

TAGGED:

