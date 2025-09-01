‘Why Remind People About It’: Harbhajan Singh Slams Lalit Modi Over Releasing Slap Gate Video

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lambasted former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi for releasing unseen footage of the slap-gate incident from the inaugural edition. Modi released the video of the incident recently during a podcast with former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke. The release of the video showcases an ugly spat between Harbhajan and Sreesanth. Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari reacted after the release of the video, slamming Lalit Modi.

Harbhajan had slapped Indian pacer Sreesanth after the match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2008 between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians in Mohali. The event stirred a controversy soon, and Harbhajan was banned from the tournament for the remainder of the decision for his nasty act.

At that time, the full footage of the video was not available, but the recent release of the clip from Modi showed Harbhajan striking Sreesanth with the back of his hand. Harbhajan has reacted to the release of the footage, saying that it is being used for selfish motives.

“The way the video has been leaked it's wrong. It shouldn't have happened. They might have a selfish motive behind it. Something that happened 18 years ago, people have forgotten, and they are reminding people about it,” Harbhajan told Instant Bollywood.

The Indian off-spinner further added that he regrets his action he took in a fit of anger.

“I feel bad for whatever happened. We were playing, and everyone had things going on in their mind. Mistakes happened, and I do feel ashamed about it. Yes, the video has gone viral. It was an unfortunate incident, and I have said on many occasions that I made a mistake. Humans make mistakes, and I did one too. I have requested Lord Ganesh to forgive me if I make a mistake again. Mistakes happen,” he added.

The duo has moved past the ugly episode and enjoys a healthy bond amongst themselves. They have played together for India in the aftermath of a verbal spat and were also part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team.