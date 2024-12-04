'I Don’t Speak To Dhoni Anymore': Harbhajan Singh Sheds Light On His Relationship With Former India Captain

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has revealed that he doesn’t speak with MS Dhoni anymore in a recent interview. The former off-spinner said while speaking to News18, Harbhajan stated that he doesn’t have any problem with Dhoni but he is not friends with the captain anymore.

Harbhajan and Dhoni both were an integral part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Dhoni’s captaincy in the tournament was praised while Harbhajan also impressed with the ball taking seven and nine wickets respectively. Harbhajan played 133 fixtures under the captaincy of MS Dhoni taking 229 wickets.

However, he has revealed in a recent interview that the duo doesn’t share a camaraderie anymore.

"No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more. I have no reason; perhaps he does. I don't know what the reasons are. When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that's when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his," Harbhajan Singh told News18.

"I don't have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me. But if he did, he would have told me by now. I never tried to call him because I have a lot of passion. I only ring up those who pick up my calls. I don't have the time otherwise. I stay in touch with the ones I am friends with. A relationship is always about give and take. If I respect you, I hope you will respect me back. Or you respond to me. But if I call you once or twice but don't get a response, I will probably only meet you as much as I am needed to," the spinner added.

The last time Harbhajan and Dhoni both played together for the national side was in 2015 in an ODI against South Africa. After the 2015 World Cup, Harbhajan was sidelined from the team as they were going through a transition period. Notably, Harbhajan played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) between 2018 and 2020.