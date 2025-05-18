MS Dhoni Has Real Fan Base, Rest All Have Paid Fans On Social Media: Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh made a sensational statement saying that only MS Dhoni has the real fan base on social media and rest all have paid fans.

It has been a season where MS Dhoni, who is playing as an uncapped player, faced a lot of criticism for his batting and the captaincy. He was criticised for batting at number 9 and the intent showed by the team across all departments. Even few former cricketers and experts of the game questioned about retirement over the past few seasons saying he is blocking the place of a youngster.

However, Harbhajan feels the 43-year-old, who will turn 44 in a span of month or so, should play as long as he can as his fans want him to continue playing, mentioning that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has a real fanbase unlike a few other players, who even have paid fans on social media.

"He can play as long as he can. Had it been my team, I would have made a different decision. Fans will want him to continue playing. I feel he has a real fan base; the rest are all on social media, which are even paid fans. Leave them out, because if we start discussing that, the discussion will go in a different direction," said Harbhajan on Star Sports.

There’s still uncertainty over Dhoni’s retirement from IPL as the wicketkeeper batter looks set to play another season.

"It's a two-month period and after that I need to work hard for another 6-8 months and see if the body will be able to take the pressure or not. Nothing for me to decide as of now," said Dhoni in a post -match presentation.