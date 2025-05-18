ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni Has Real Fan Base, Rest All Have Paid Fans On Social Media: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh feels that MS Dhoni has the real fan base in Indian cricket history while other players have paid fans social media.

Harbhajan Singh feels that MS Dhoni has the real fan base in Indian cricket history while other players have paid fans social media.
MS Dhoni Has Real Fan Base, Rest All Have Paid Fans On Social Media: Harbhajan Singh (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 18, 2025 at 7:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh made a sensational statement saying that only MS Dhoni has the real fan base on social media and rest all have paid fans.

It has been a season where MS Dhoni, who is playing as an uncapped player, faced a lot of criticism for his batting and the captaincy. He was criticised for batting at number 9 and the intent showed by the team across all departments. Even few former cricketers and experts of the game questioned about retirement over the past few seasons saying he is blocking the place of a youngster.

However, Harbhajan feels the 43-year-old, who will turn 44 in a span of month or so, should play as long as he can as his fans want him to continue playing, mentioning that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has a real fanbase unlike a few other players, who even have paid fans on social media.

"He can play as long as he can. Had it been my team, I would have made a different decision. Fans will want him to continue playing. I feel he has a real fan base; the rest are all on social media, which are even paid fans. Leave them out, because if we start discussing that, the discussion will go in a different direction," said Harbhajan on Star Sports.

There’s still uncertainty over Dhoni’s retirement from IPL as the wicketkeeper batter looks set to play another season.

"It's a two-month period and after that I need to work hard for another 6-8 months and see if the body will be able to take the pressure or not. Nothing for me to decide as of now," said Dhoni in a post -match presentation.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh made a sensational statement saying that only MS Dhoni has the real fan base on social media and rest all have paid fans.

It has been a season where MS Dhoni, who is playing as an uncapped player, faced a lot of criticism for his batting and the captaincy. He was criticised for batting at number 9 and the intent showed by the team across all departments. Even few former cricketers and experts of the game questioned about retirement over the past few seasons saying he is blocking the place of a youngster.

However, Harbhajan feels the 43-year-old, who will turn 44 in a span of month or so, should play as long as he can as his fans want him to continue playing, mentioning that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has a real fanbase unlike a few other players, who even have paid fans on social media.

"He can play as long as he can. Had it been my team, I would have made a different decision. Fans will want him to continue playing. I feel he has a real fan base; the rest are all on social media, which are even paid fans. Leave them out, because if we start discussing that, the discussion will go in a different direction," said Harbhajan on Star Sports.

There’s still uncertainty over Dhoni’s retirement from IPL as the wicketkeeper batter looks set to play another season.

"It's a two-month period and after that I need to work hard for another 6-8 months and see if the body will be able to take the pressure or not. Nothing for me to decide as of now," said Dhoni in a post -match presentation.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARBHAJAN SINGH ON MS DHONIMS DHONI FANBASEHARBHAJAN SINGH STATEMENT ON FANSMS DHONIIPL 2025MS DHONI HAS REAL FAN BASE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.