India Should Travel To Pakistan Only If... : Harbhajan Singh's Demands For Champions Trophy 2025

New Delhi: Former India spinner and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh has changed his statement after a couple of weeks. In an interview, he stated that he feels security concerns are always present, and if the security of the players is not ensured in Pakistan, then the team should not go there.

However, Harbhajan has changed his stand and stated that India should travel to Pakistan only if they provide high-level security for players' safety.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is talking about a hybrid model while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants the Indian cricket team to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy at all costs. Notably, the 2023 Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be held in Pakistan, but later it was held in a hybrid model where Sri Lanka held some matches including the final.

Following their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will aim to clinch the ICC Champion Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan. Current BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who will be taking over the role of International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, has already stated that Rohit Sharma will be the captain of the Indian cricket team in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025. But the question of whether India will travel to Pakistan remains unanswered.

Amidst all, Harbhajan Singh has put forward a demand for India's tour of Pakistan. In a conversation with Sports Tak, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has now said, "They have a different point of view, and we have a different point of view. The security concerns are there, and I don’t think the team should play over there. If they say that the Indians will get security and there will be no hassle, then it is the government’s job to take a call because in the end, it is not just about cricket and there are other issues as well."

"As a cricketer, you want to play cricket anywhere in the world but the security concern is always there. Players should play in Pakistan until security is guaranteed," the 44-year-old added.

Former Pakistani wicketkeeper Rashid Latif believes that with Jay Shah becoming the chairman of ICC, India's visit to Pakistan is almost confirmed, while Indian Cricket Board's Vice President Rajiv Shukla has already clarified that if the government allows, the Indian cricket team will definitely go to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. India last played in Pakistan during the 2008 Asia Cup.