Happy 31st Birthday Hardik Pandya; Know About Career, Lifestyle, Net Worth And Love Life In Detail

Hyderabad: India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is celebrating his 31st birthday on Friday. October 11. The 31-year-old Pandya is an important part of the Indian team's fast-bowling setup. The all-rounder played a vital role in the T20 World Cup final with his bowling in death overs. First, He picked crucial wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and then defended 16 runs in the last over. India won the T20 World Cup after a long span of 17 years. He bowled a prolific spell conceding 20 runs and taking three wickets.

Playing against Bangladesh

Hardik is currently playing for the Indian team against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20I series. He is doing brilliantly in the batting, bowling and fielding department as well. The Indian all-rounder grabbed the limelight in the series with a no-look uppercut and a brilliant diving catch in the deep.

Hardik’s International career

Hardik has played 11 Tests so far scoring 532 runs and taking 17 wickets. The highest score in his career has been 108. However, he hasn’t featured in Test cricket since his last red-ball game in 2018 against England. In the 81 ODIs, he has racked up 1769 runs and has picked 84 wickets. Also, he has notched 2525 runs from 137 T20Is while taking 64 wickets.

Comeback after trolling in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

After being handed the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Hardik faced a lot of criticism from the fans of Rohit Sharma. He was booed across multiple venues throughout the tournament. But, in the marquee tournament T20 World Cup 2024, he upped his game and played a key role in India’s victory including a brilliant spell in the title decider.

Married twice but divorced later

Harik tied the knot with Bollywood actress Natasha Stankovic twice. They got married in 2020 during the lockdown period and then got married again in February 2023. However, their wedding lasted for only four years and the couple divorced this year.