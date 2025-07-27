Gutsy India Hold Nerve To Secure Draw Versus England In 4th Test; Keep Series Alive

Manchester: Gritty knocks from veteran Ravindra Jadeja and young Washington Sundar helped India salvage a hard-fought draw in the fourth Test match between India and England on the fifth and final day which saw high drama on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Jadeja and Sundar were going strong, and England skipper Ben Stokes offered a draw before the final hour of the day's play. The Indian team rightly denied as both Jadeja and Washington had held the fort for almost two sessions and were keen to get their respective hundreds.

Ben Stokes handed the ball then to part-time spinners Joe Root and Harry Brook, knowing well that the game would end in a draw.

Jadeja and Washington, both left handed batters, then made the most of it and got to their respective hundreds. While Jadeja notched up his fifth Test ton, Washington scored his maiden Test hundred and his highest score in Tests.

As soon as Washington reached the three-figure mark, the players decided to shake hands and the game ended in a draw.

Kudos to the Indian batters, they play for almost five session and saved the game. Skipper Shubman Gill also notched up a hundred in the process.

The fight shown by India, who are trailing 1-2 in the five match series, ensured that the series was alive before the fifth and the final Test, which will be played at The Oval in London.

India was in precarious situation as they trailed England by a whopping 311 runs after the first innings and lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudarshan very early in the second innings.

There began the fight back, first by KL Rahul and Gill and when the duo made the long walk back to the dressing room, Jadeja and Sundar ensured that the Test ended in a draw.

The Old Trafford Indian crowed cheered the two southpaws as the English bowlers had no answers. Many cricket buffs have equalled this effort with the Sydney Test against Australia in the 2020-2021 series when Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari ensured a draw against a world class bowling attack. Now over to The Oval, where India led by Gill, have a chance to level the series.