Radhika Yadav Murder Case: State-level Player Shot Dead By Father Over Instagram Reels Addiction And Running Tennis Academy

Gurugram: A shocking incident occurred in Sector 57, Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday morning. State-level Tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav. The event happened around 10:30 AM when Radhika was working in the kitchen.

Radhika used to run a Tennis academy and used to upload reels on social media. Her father, Deepak, was not happy about it, considering that her actions were damaging the reputation of the family. According to the FIR, Deepak told Radhika to shut down her academy, but she refused to do so. Deepak was going through mental stress as villagers in the Wazirabad used to taunt him.

The taunts from society became the reason for death?

According to the FIR filed with the police, Deepak accepted the crime and stated that the villagers used to taunt him regarding his daughter's income. Radhika has won a lot of trophies at the state level, but she left playing the sport after a shoulder injury. Villagers used to taunt Deepak, saying that he was surviving on his daughter's income which broke him.

Three bullets were fired at the daughter

On the day of the incident, Deepak pulled out his 32-bore revolver and shot Radhika in her back thrice. Only the father-daughter duo and Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav, were present in the house. Manu was resting in her room due to running through fever, and she only heard the sound of the bullet. After hearing the sound of the gunshot, Deepak's brother Kuldeep and his son Piyush reached the spot and took Radhika to Asia Mariango Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police investigation and proof

Police have collected a revolver, blood samples and Swab test samples. Fingerprint specialists have also investigated the matter. Initially, the family tried to deceive police, saying that Radhika shot herself. However, after a strict investigation into the matter and the evidence produced, Deepak accepted the crime. Police have registered a case against Deepak under sections 103(1) BNS for murder and sections 27(3) and 54-1959 of the Arms Act. Deepak is under police custody