Gurbaz, Zadran duo Become First Opening Pair to Have Consecutive Hundred Partnerships in T20 World Cups

Guyana (West Indies): Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran registered the second consecutive century partnership for the first wicket and became the only pair to achieve the feat in the history of the T20 World Cup. They reached the landmark during the clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand of the ongoing ninth edition of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Province Stadium here on Saturday.

It was also the first instance where Afghanistan have seen a consecutive 50+ opening stand in the T20 World Cup. The opening pair put together a 103-run partnership for the first wicket in just 79 balls. Gurbaz scored 80 off 56 balls with five fours and as many sixes, while Zadran fell six runs short of a half-century, making 44 off 41 balls with three boundaries and two sixes.

In their first match against Uganda at the same venue, Gurbaz and Zadran had a 154-run partnership, with both openers scoring fifties. This win against Uganda was Afghanistan's second biggest victory in terms of run margin in T20 World Cups, the first being a 130-run victory against Scotland in 2021.

The wicketkeeper-batter Gurbaz's 80 runs knock is the highest individual score for the Rashid Khan-led side in T20 World Cups. He surpassed his own 76 runs from the last match against Uganda. His five sixes against New Zealand is also the highest number of sixes hit by the player for the country in the World Cup match.

