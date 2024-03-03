Gujarat Titans' wicket-keeper Robin Minz Meets with Accident: Reports

Robin Minz, who received the jaw-dropping ₹3.6 crore contract from Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction, suffered a bike accident on Saturday and is currently under observation. He was the first player from the Adivasi community to be picked in an IPL auction.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans’ uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz met with a bike accident and is currently under observation. Last year, Minz became the first player from the Adivasi community to be a part of the IPL when Titans picked him for Rs 3.6 crore in the player auction.

As per a report in News18, Minz was riding his Kawasaki superbike on Saturday when he came into contact with another bike and that made him lose control of his bike, leading to bruises on his right knee. It added that the front half of the superbike was severely damaged after the collision

"He lost control when his bike came in contact with another bike. Nothing serious at the moment and he is currently under observation," Francis Minz, his father, was quoted as saying in the report.

Minz had recently come home after playing for Jharkhand in the U23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy quarter-final against Karnataka, where he hit a brilliant 137, but it wasn’t enough as the opposition took a first-innings lead. It is yet to be known if there’s a delay in him joining the Titans’ pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2024.

Minz hails from Shimal village in Jharkhand's Gumla district, while Francis, his father, is a retired army personnel, now works as a security guard at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi.

Minz is coached by Chanchal Bhattacharya, MS Dhoni's one-time coach, Asif Haque and SP Gautam at Sonnet Cricket Club in Ranchi.

Recently, India batter Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans’ skipper, and other national team members met Francis at the airport after the hosts registered a five-wicket win over England in the fourth Test.

