GT vs SRH: Will Hyderabad Become Third Team To Be Eliminated? Fitness Concerns Surround Gill For Gujarat Titans

Two teams have been eliminated from the IPL 2025 within the span of two days. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have already been knocked out from the cash-rich league. Same threat is looming over last year's runner-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who need to win all their 5 remaining matches to stay alive in the competition. But, it won't be an easy task for the Pat Cummins-led side. Out of five, they have to play three away games and only two games are scheduled at home.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed ninth in the points table with six points in three wins from nine matches. A loss here and they will bow out of the tournament. They will now all set to take on rampaging Gujarat Titans (GT), who are looking as strongest contenders to secure a place in the playoffs. Two wins in next five matches and they will be through to the next stage.

The Shubman Gill-led side kicked off the tournament with a defeat against Punjab Kings at home, but then emerged triumphant in next four games on the trot. But, now they have started to lose the momentum as they faced two defeats in next four clashes. They are placed fourth with 12 points and six wins with a game less than most of the sides. GT will fancy their chances to finish in top two after the group stage.

SRH's batting is not looking much threatening which it actually was last season. They are struggling for the starts with both bat and ball, Nitish Reddy's form and there have been concerns over their bowling despite it featuring some big names.

SRH had a break after their record-breaking win over CSK in Chepauk. Ishan Kishan scoring 44 runs gave positive signs, but Head and Abhishek need to step up. In IPL 2025, they have tallied 316 as a pair - 171 of that came in one innings - and average 35.11. Heinrich Klassen didn't have the tournament so far which he would have wanted to. SRH will have to find ways to pick up wickets in the powerplay and put pressure up front. Kamindu Mendis has emerged as a great addition to their lineup, having taken a spectacular catch to dismiss Dewald Brevis at the long off, a wicket of Ravindra Jadeja and his crucial 32-run knock in the end to finish the game.

GT is a top heavy side and their top three do the bulk of the scoring. If they get rid of them early, they will find themselves in a good position.

GT's morale must have gone down after they were thrashed by Rajasthan Royals' opening pair, especially Vaibhav Suryavanshi's brisk hitting. It will also be interesting to see how Shubman Gill, who scored 84 off 50 balls against RR, is feeling and will he take part in this game after not taking field in the second innings due to back spasm. Gill (61 off 43 balls) was the top scorer for GT against SRH in their previous meeting in Uppal. where the visitors emerged victorious. Top order also featuring Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler form the second most top three of the season after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Buttler needs 12 runs to get to 4000 in the IPL, and could be the third fastest to the mark, beating Suryakumar Yadav (2714 balls), who got there in MI's previous match.