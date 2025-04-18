Gujarat Titans Pick Dasun Shanaka As Replacement For Injured Glenn Phillips

Hyderabad: Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) have picked Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

According to a statement issued by the IPL late Thursday night, "Dasun Shanaka, an all-rounder, has scored 1456 runs in 102 T20Is for Sri Lanka, along with 33 T20I wickets to his name. He has also played 71 ODIs and 6 Tests for Sri Lanka."

"He was previously part of GT in 2023 and played three matches. The all-rounder will join GT for INR 75 Lakh," the statement added. Shanaka is a right-handed batter who usually bats in the lower order and is a right-handed medium pacer.

Currently, Gujarat Titans, led by charismatic Shubman Gill, are placed comfortably in the second spot in the points table, having won four out of their six matches and have a strong Net Run Rate of +1.081.

The side, which plays its home games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, previously known as Motera, has 8 points so far and is one of the favourites to qualify for the knockouts.

The team next takes on Delhi Capitals tomorrow (April 19) in a day game at the Narendra Modi Stadium and will be more than keen to fetch another two points.