ETV Bharat / sports

Offline Ticket Sales Begin In Ahmedabad As Gujarat Titans Gears Up For High-Stakes IPL 2025 Season

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) are set for an electrifying IPL 2025 season, with skipper Shubman Gill leading from the front. In a pre-season press conference in Ahmedabad, Chief Operating Officer Col. Arvinder Singh, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Assistant Coach Parthiv Patel, and Captain Shubman Gill shared insights on the team’s preparations, strategies, and vision for the upcoming campaign.

The Titans begin their season on March 25 against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With a strong squad and meticulous planning, the franchise is focused on delivering both on-field success and an unmatched fan experience throughout the season.

Offline Ticket Sales Begin

With District by Zomato as the official ticketing partner, fans can purchase tickets online via the GT App and District App. Additionally, offline tickets are available at multiple locations across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara.

Ahmedabad

• Narendra Modi Stadium Box Office (Gate 1) – Open since March 15 (11 AM–6 PM)

• Additional outlets: Naranpura, SG Highway, Naroda

• Equitas Bank outlets: Prahladnagar, C.G. Road, Bodakdev, Maninagar (11 AM–4 PM)

Gandhinagar

• Patnagar Café (March 15, 12 PM–7 PM)

• Equitas Bank, Dhameda (March 17, 11 AM–4 PM)

Rajkot