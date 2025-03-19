Offline Ticket Sales Begin In Ahmedabad As Gujarat Titans Gears Up For High-Stakes IPL 2025 Season

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) are set for an electrifying IPL 2025 season, with skipper Shubman Gill leading from the front. In a pre-season press conference in Ahmedabad, Chief Operating Officer Col. Arvinder Singh, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Assistant Coach Parthiv Patel, and Captain Shubman Gill shared insights on the team’s preparations, strategies, and vision for the upcoming campaign.
The Titans begin their season on March 25 against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With a strong squad and meticulous planning, the franchise is focused on delivering both on-field success and an unmatched fan experience throughout the season.
Offline Ticket Sales Begin
With District by Zomato as the official ticketing partner, fans can purchase tickets online via the GT App and District App. Additionally, offline tickets are available at multiple locations across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara.
Ahmedabad
• Narendra Modi Stadium Box Office (Gate 1) – Open since March 15 (11 AM–6 PM)
• Additional outlets: Naranpura, SG Highway, Naroda
• Equitas Bank outlets: Prahladnagar, C.G. Road, Bodakdev, Maninagar (11 AM–4 PM)
Gandhinagar
• Patnagar Café (March 15, 12 PM–7 PM)
• Equitas Bank, Dhameda (March 17, 11 AM–4 PM)
Rajkot
• Hot and Crusty Café (Nana Mava) – March 17 (11 AM–6 PM)
Surat
• Coffee King (Adajan Gam) – March 17 (11 AM–6 PM)
• Equitas Bank, Kumbharia Road – March 17 (11 AM–4 PM)
Vadodara
• The Dugout Café (Fatehgunj) – March 17
• Equitas Bank outlets – Manjalpur, Padra (11 AM–4 PM)
The stadium box office will not be operational on all match days.
Exciting Fan Engagements Planned
Beyond the cricketing action, Gujarat Titans are elevating the fan experience with innovative in-stadia activations and engagement zones. The team remains committed to making IPL 2025 a season to remember for Titans supporters.
Full Squad for IPL 2025
Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya.