Gujarat Titans Coach Ashish Has Doubts On Shubman Gill's Test Captaincy Credentials? Makes Bold Claim

Delhi: Shubman Gill has led Gujarat Titans (GT) to the playoffs and looked impressive both as a batter and captain in the IPL 2025 so far. He has amassed 601 runs in just 12 matches at an average of 60.10 while striking at 155.69, including 6 fifties while GT are currently placed at the top of the points table and are already qualified for playoffs.

However, despite this staggering performance with both bat and as a captain, Gujarat Titans assistant coach Ashish Kapoor feels that it's too early to judge his Test captaincy if he handed the reins of the Indian cricket team in Test cricket.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired and Jasprit Bumrah reportedly declining to take leadership, Shubman Gill is currently leading the race to become India's new Test captain. However, the official announcement is yet to be done by the BCCI. India are scheduled to travel to England for the five-match Test series in the UK, starting from June 20 in Headingley, Leeds.

Ashish Kapoor said, "Gill is a "thinking cricketer" but it is difficult to predict whether he would be able to replicate his T20 captaincy success in the Test format if handed the reins of the Indian team."

"If you see Shubman as a batsman, or basically as a cricketer, whether he's a good thinker or not, I think he's a good thinker of his own game," Kapoor said at the post-match press conference on Sunday night.

"I've seen him since the Under-16 days. In fact, I've done two camps with him at the NCA. Even back then, he used his brain a lot more than many others his age. And that's a key quality for a captain — to not just think for yourself but for the ten other players as well, and plan how to win matches."

Asked how Gill may fare as a red-ball captain if given the opportunity, Kapoor said it is difficult to judge leadership capabilities based on limited experience.

"I'm not an astrologer. We're watching him lead in T20 cricket, but when Dhoni was named captain for the World Cup (in 2007), he hadn't captained anywhere. Nobody knew back then that he'd go on to become one of the world's best captains," said the former India spinner.

"If you had asked someone at that time — even Dhoni himself — what they thought of his captaincy, there would've been no answer. You have to observe a player over a period of time before making any judgment. Shubman hasn't even started yet, so it's very difficult to say."