Gujarat Titans Bowler Returns Home Due To Personal Reasons

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa from the ongoing season of the IPL due to some personal reasons. The South Africa international was a part of Gujarat Titans’ first two matches of the IPL 2025.

“Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter,” said in a statement by Gujarat Titans.

In the two matches he played for Shubman Gill-led GT, he has managed to take two wickets. However, he was pretty expensive with the ball in hand, having leaked runs at an economy of 10.38, averaging 41.50.

Rabada, who was acquired by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 auction for Rs. 10.75 crore, made his debut for Gujarat Titans in their campaign opener against Punjab Kings, his former franchise. He conceded 41 runs in the match and picked a priced wicket of swashbuckling opener Prabhsimran Singh.

Rabada played his second game against Mumbai Indians and was the most expensive bowler for GT, leaking runs 42 runs in four overs at an economy of 10.50. He dismissed MI skipper Hardik Pandya for his sole wicket in the match.

The right-arm pacer then missed the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where GT dominated the game with both, bat and ball, registering a 8-wicket win.