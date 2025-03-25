IPL 2025: Rashid Khan Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah To Reach Unique Landmark

Ahmedabad: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan inked his name in the history books on Tuesday during the fixture between Gujarat Giants and Punjab Kings. Rashid completed the landmark of 150 IPL wickets and became the third fastest bowler to do so after Lasith Malinga and Yuzvendra Chahal. Rashid reached the milestone in 122 matches, while Malinga had achieved the feat in 105 matches. Chahal reached the feat in 118 matches.

The Afghan leg-spinner reached the milestone by dismissing Priyansh Arya on the fourth delivery of the seventh over of the innings. He bowled a tossed-up and short delivery to the batter, and Arya attempted a pull from backfoot. The ball was ballooned towards cover and the man fielding there took an easy catch. Sai Sudharsan took an easy catch in the position.

Rashid Khan also has the most wickets for Gujarat Titans, taking his tally to 57 wickets. Also, he has completed the feat of taking 150 IPL wickets. One of the leading spinners in franchise cricket, Rashid has also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Batting first, PBKS got to a flying start as they posted 104/2 after 10 overs. Sheryas Iyer scored a fifty and was playing a crucial knock for the PBKS.

Rashid has picked 161 wickets from 96 T20Is with an economy of 6.08. Also, he has scored 467 runs in T20Is, contributing with the bat in T20 cricket at regular intervals. In the IPL, he has scalped 150 wickets from 122 matches so far.