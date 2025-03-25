ETV Bharat / sports

GT vs PBKS Live Streaming: Where To Watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming?

Gujarat Titans will square off against Punjab Kings in the Match No.5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

IPL 202 GT vs PBKS
File Photo: GT vs PBKS (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will meet in the fifth match of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT started their IPL journey in style lifting the silverware in their maiden season in 2022. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are yet to win their maiden title and will be looking to clinch it this time around.

PBKS have a set of quality overseas players in the form of Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen and Lockie Fergsuon. The team has an able captain in the form of Sheryas Iyer who has past experience of displaying his leadership skills in the IPL. Also, the team's quality Indian bowlers in the form of Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal make for a strong bowling attack.

The last season was an average one for Gujarat Titans as they finished in eighth place. However, Shubman Gill and Co. will aim to change their fortunes this time and lift the trophy. They have added two star overseas players in the form of Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring contest can be expected at the venue but last season it showed a bit of unpredictable nature. Last season, GT were bowled out on 89 against Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers Hyderabad managed only 159 and 162 in their two outings at the venue. However, the venue also posted three totals of 199 or more and two of them were chased down. Overall, the chasing team has won six of the eight matches played in Ahmedabad in IPL 2024.

Head to head

Both teams have played five matches so far with GT winning three matches while PBKS emerged triumphant in a couple of matches.

Here are the details of when and where to watch GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Match Time, Date, Venue and Live Streaming

When will the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, March 25. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Which channels will broadcast the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match be available?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will meet in the fifth match of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT started their IPL journey in style lifting the silverware in their maiden season in 2022. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are yet to win their maiden title and will be looking to clinch it this time around.

PBKS have a set of quality overseas players in the form of Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen and Lockie Fergsuon. The team has an able captain in the form of Sheryas Iyer who has past experience of displaying his leadership skills in the IPL. Also, the team's quality Indian bowlers in the form of Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal make for a strong bowling attack.

The last season was an average one for Gujarat Titans as they finished in eighth place. However, Shubman Gill and Co. will aim to change their fortunes this time and lift the trophy. They have added two star overseas players in the form of Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring contest can be expected at the venue but last season it showed a bit of unpredictable nature. Last season, GT were bowled out on 89 against Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers Hyderabad managed only 159 and 162 in their two outings at the venue. However, the venue also posted three totals of 199 or more and two of them were chased down. Overall, the chasing team has won six of the eight matches played in Ahmedabad in IPL 2024.

Head to head

Both teams have played five matches so far with GT winning three matches while PBKS emerged triumphant in a couple of matches.

Here are the details of when and where to watch GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Match Time, Date, Venue and Live Streaming

When will the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, March 25. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Which channels will broadcast the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match be available?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GT VS PBKS LIVEGUJARAT TITANSPUNJAB KINGSIPL 2025GT VS PBKS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.