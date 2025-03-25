GT vs PBKS Live Streaming: Where To Watch Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Live Streaming?

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will meet in the fifth match of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT started their IPL journey in style lifting the silverware in their maiden season in 2022. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are yet to win their maiden title and will be looking to clinch it this time around.
PBKS have a set of quality overseas players in the form of Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen and Lockie Fergsuon. The team has an able captain in the form of Sheryas Iyer who has past experience of displaying his leadership skills in the IPL. Also, the team's quality Indian bowlers in the form of Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal make for a strong bowling attack.
Matchday mood: 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕 class che! 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/2044QC94bU— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 25, 2025
The last season was an average one for Gujarat Titans as they finished in eighth place. However, Shubman Gill and Co. will aim to change their fortunes this time and lift the trophy. They have added two star overseas players in the form of Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Pitch Report
Another high-scoring contest can be expected at the venue but last season it showed a bit of unpredictable nature. Last season, GT were bowled out on 89 against Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers Hyderabad managed only 159 and 162 in their two outings at the venue. However, the venue also posted three totals of 199 or more and two of them were chased down. Overall, the chasing team has won six of the eight matches played in Ahmedabad in IPL 2024.
One day to go. One goal in mind. ⚡💙#AavaDe | #TATAIPL2025 | #GTvPBKS pic.twitter.com/61RDROyQ9u— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 24, 2025
Head to head
Both teams have played five matches so far with GT winning three matches while PBKS emerged triumphant in a couple of matches.
𝑭𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒑𝒓𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔, 𝒘𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚! ♥️ #PunjabKings #BasJeetnaHai #GTvPBKS #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/0o8kB6lSq3— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 25, 2025
Here are the details of when and where to watch GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Match Time, Date, Venue and Live Streaming
When will the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?
The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, March 25. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.
Where will the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match take place?
The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Which channels will broadcast the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?
The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where will live streaming for the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match be available?
The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.