He Is The Best Indian Batter: Aakash Chopra On Shreyas Iyer

Hyderabad: Former India batter and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra believes that prolific batter Shreyas Iyer is currently the best Indian batter in the middle overs because of his ability to counter attack against spinners.

Shreyas Iyer played captain's knock on his captaincy debut for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 26. Shreyas amassed 97 runs off just 42 balls with as many as 9 sixes and 5 fours, striking at 230.95. His innings powered the PBKS to a massive total of 243/5. However, he missed out on a well deserved century by 3 runs, but still this was his best score in IPL history.

Speaking to JioHotstar, Aakash Chopra shared his thoughts on the standout aspect of Shreyas Iyer’s innings against the Titans. "It was just the clean, crisp hitting—especially against spin. I believe he is the best Indian batter in the middle overs when it comes to taking down spinners," Chopra said.

"Often, batters need to step out to create momentum before hitting over the top, but Shreyas doesn’t require that. This makes it difficult for bowlers to predict his next move. It’s not just his front-foot play; he effectively uses the depth of the crease to deposit deliveries over the mid-wicket fielder," he added.

Aakash Chopra observed one key adjustment he made in his batting stance that has been helping him against spinners. "One key observation is how he has slightly opened his stance. Traditionally, batting is a side-on game, but Shreyas has adjusted his back leg such that it is no longer parallel to the popping crease but slightly open, somewhere between point and cover. His bat, which used to come down almost over the off-stump, is now positioned slightly outside, allowing him to access areas he couldn’t before."

"This adjustment has also improved his ability to handle short balls. If a batter is solely focused on the short ball with all their weight on the back leg, they risk mistiming shots. However, with Shreyas’ balanced stance, he remains mobile and in control, which significantly enhances his shot-making ability," Aakash observed.

This has came after Shreyas was dropped from the BCCI's central contract list for 2023-24. Following that put in the hard yards in the domestic circuit. Shreyas led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title, won Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. With this stunning outings in the domestic tournaments, Shreyas regain his spot in the ODI lineup and returned to international cricket with a new air of swagger. He was the leading run scorer for India in their Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.