IPL 2025: GT vs MI Match Preview, Head To Head, Pitch Report And Streaming Details

Ahmedabad: After losing the first fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Hardik Pandya will boost the Mumbai Indians’ lineup. The team will be up against the Gujarat Titans, who are also chasing their first win of the tournament. MI conceded a defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their tournament opener by four wickets, while Gujarat Titans lost a high-scoring match against Punjab Kings by 11 runs.

In their opening fixture against CSK, MI struggled in their pace department without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. His comeback in the lineup might make Robin Minz sit out of the Playing XI. MI’s players seemed out of touch except for Vignesh Puthur who shone with the ball, taking three wickets.

For GT, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford played handy knocks. R Sai Kishore took three wickets while Rashid Khan and Rabada picked one wicket each. However, Mohammed Siraj’s form will be a concern for GT as he leaked 54 runs in the match without taking a single wicket.

Head to head

Both teams have played five matches in total, with MI winning a couple of games while GT emerging triumphant in three fixtures.

GT vs MI IPL 2025: Pitch Report