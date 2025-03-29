IPL 2025: GT vs MI Match Preview, Head To Head, Pitch Report And Streaming Details

Ahmedabad: After losing the first fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Hardik Pandya will boost the Mumbai Indians’ lineup. The team will be up against the Gujarat Titans, who are also chasing their first win of the tournament. MI conceded a defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their tournament opener by four wickets, while Gujarat Titans lost a high-scoring match against Punjab Kings by 11 runs.
In their opening fixture against CSK, MI struggled in their pace department without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. His comeback in the lineup might make Robin Minz sit out of the Playing XI. MI’s players seemed out of touch except for Vignesh Puthur who shone with the ball, taking three wickets.
For GT, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford played handy knocks. R Sai Kishore took three wickets while Rashid Khan and Rabada picked one wicket each. However, Mohammed Siraj’s form will be a concern for GT as he leaked 54 runs in the match without taking a single wicket.
Head to head
Both teams have played five matches in total, with MI winning a couple of games while GT emerging triumphant in three fixtures.
Clash of Gen GOLD & BOLD Captains! 💥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 29, 2025
With 5 intense battles so far, it's #GT leading the charge 3-2!
Can @hardikpandya7's #MI flip the script against @ShubmanGill's Titans at Ahmedabad? Or will GT’s explosive firepower reign supreme? 🔥🏏#IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvMI | SAT, 29th… pic.twitter.com/tbO4wRcTMS
GT vs MI IPL 2025: Pitch Report
Dew is likely to play the role at the venue, making the surface better for batting in the second innings. Six of the eight games played at this surface in the IPL 2024 were won by the side batting second.
IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans live streaming details
Where is the GT vs MI IPL 2025 match being played?
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, which is known for being a batting-friendly venue.
GEN BOLD CAPTAINS 😎— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 29, 2025
FORMER TEAMMATES 😯
MATCH WINNERS 🔥@hardikpandya7 returns to lead @mipaltan in their second #TATAIPL 2025 match, facing off against another powerhouse captain, @ShubmanGill ! 🔥
Who will guide their team to the first win? 👀#IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvMI |… pic.twitter.com/C1WoqcelEC
Which TV channel will broadcast GT vs MI IPL 2025 in India?
Cricket fans in India can watch the GT vs MI IPL 2025 match live on Star Sports Network, which will provide comprehensive coverage of the game.
Where to watch GT vs MI IPL 2025 live streaming for free?
The live streaming of GT vs MI IPL 2025 will be available for free on the JioCinema app and website. Users with a Jio SIM can enjoy live streaming without any additional subscription costs.