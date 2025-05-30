ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Becomes 1st Indian To Hit 300 Sixes, Second Player To Score 7000 Runs In IPL

Rohit Sharma also became the only second cricketer to attain the feat after legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who leads the tally with 357 sixes to his name. Rohit completed 300 sixes in IPL in 261 innings across 267 matches.

Mullanpur: Rohit Sharma scripted history by becoming the first Indian player in history to hit 300 sixes in IPL history. He achieved the historic milestone during the eliminator clash of the ongoing IPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the PCA here on Thursday, May 30.

Rohit Sharma also become the only second batter to complete 7000 runs in IPL history after Virat Kohli. Kohli leads the list with 8618 runs in 258 innings across 266 matches. Before this game, Rohit Sharma had amassed 6953 runs in 265 innings at an average of 29.60, striking at 131.83. He also has 46 fifties and two hundreds to his name in IPL.

Interestingly, Rohit, who was dropped twice earlier in the innings by Gerald Coetzee and Kusal Mendis, reached both the milestones on the same ball. He hit his 300th six against Rashid Khan while batting on 39 and completed 7000 runs by crossing 43rd run mark.

With this a six over deep mid-wicket from Rohit Sharma, Rashid Khan became the player to concede most sixes in an IPL season.

He raced to his 47th half-century off just 27 deliveries. So far in the IPL 2025, Rohit has had a mixed outing, scoring 329 runs in 13 innings at an average of 27.41, with a strike rate of 147.53. He has scored three half-centuries in the tournament, with the best score of 76*.

Most 6s conceded by a player in an IPL season

Rashid Khan - 32 in 2025*

32 in 2025* Mohammed Siraj - 31 in 2022

31 in 2022 Yuzvendra Chahal - 30 in 2024

30 in 2024 Wanindu Hasaranga - 30 in 2022

Most Runs In IPL History