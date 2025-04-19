KL Rahul Scripts History During GT vs DC Match, Becomes Fastest Indian To Hit 200 Sixes In IPL

Ahmedabad: Star batter KL Rahul became the fastest Indian to score 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved a significant milestone during the clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium here on Saturday, April 19.

KL Rahul has crossed the 200 sixes landmark in his 128th innings. He reached the feat with a six over long on against pacer Mohammed Siraj. Rahul, who has been in exceptional form this season, smashed a quickfire 28 off 14 balls, striking at 200. His innings was laced with 4 fours and a six. It just shows how good a player he has been in the IPL.

Rahul also became the overall third fastest to achieve the feat. Legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle holds the record for scoring 200 sixes in IPL, having amassed it in just 69 innings. The list is followed by another West Indies great, Andre Russell, who attained the landmark in 97 innings.

KL Rahul has amassed 266 runs in just 6 matches of the ongoing season of the tournament. He averages 53.20 and strikes at an impressive 158.33. He has already played two match-winning knocks for his side after reportedly denying the captaincy ahead of IPL 2025.

KL Rahul now has 200 sixes in 128 innings across 138 IPL matches. He has 4921 runs under his belt in the cash-rich league at an average of 45.99 and a strike rate of 135.45. His best score in IPL is 132 not out, the second-highest individual score by an Indian.

Overall List (innings):-