Gujarat Titans End Mumbai Indians' Winnings Streak, Emerge Triumphant In Last Ball Thriller

Mumbai: In a rain-interrupted match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT), the visitors secured a nervy 3-wicket win via the DLS method in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Drizzle began at the start of the second innings and became heavier in the 14th over, leading to the first interruption. Rain returned again after the 18th over when GT needed 24 runs from 12 balls. Although GT were ahead of the par score for most of the innings, they fell behind by five runs when the game was stopped in the 18th over.

With this win, GT moved to the top of the IPL points table, ending MI's six-match winning streak.

Chasing a target of 156, GT skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan opened the innings. Trent Boult struck early, removing Sudharsan for five -- his first single-digit score of the season. GT played steadily during the powerplay despite light drizzle and reached 29/1 after six overs.

Gill and Jos Buttler added 72 runs for the second wicket before Ashwani Kumar dismissed Buttler for 30 (27), an innings that included three fours and a six.

Sherfane Rutherford then launched an aggressive attack, smashing Will Jacks for 15 runs in his first over with two fours and a six. The match was halted due to rain after the 14th over.

GT skipper Gill held the innings together before being bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for 43 (46), which included three fours and a six. Shahrukh Khan joined Rutherford in the middle.

Boult returned in the 16th over and dismissed Rutherford for 28 (15). Rahul Tewatia joined Khan, but Bumrah cleaned up Shahrukh in the 17th over. Rashid Khan then joined Tewatia at the crease.