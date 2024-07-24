ETV Bharat / sports

Grey-Nicolls Faces Huge Backlash After Hilarious Comment On MS Dhoni - 'Not Heard Of'

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 6 hours ago

Grey-Nicolls, the English cricket equipment and clothing brand, faced a huge backlash from MS Dhoni’s fans because of their recent social media post. The incident happened after both England and West Indies wicket-keepers used Gray-Nicolls wicket-keeping gloves during the ongoing Test series between the two nations.

Grey-Nicolls, the English cricket equipment and clothing brand, faced a huge backlash from MS Dhoni’s fans because of their recent social media post. The incident happened after both England and West Indies wicket-keepers used Gray-Nicolls wicket-keeping gloves during the ongoing Test series between the two nations.
MS Dhoni (IANS)

Hyderabad: English sports equipment and clothing brand Gray-Nicholls face significant backlash over the internet after posting a hilarious comment about former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

During the ongoing Test series between England and West Indies, Jamie Smith (England) and Joshua Da Silva (West Indies) used Gray-Nicolls gloves. The company shared pictures of both cricketers on its official Facebook handle and posted, “Are you even a wicketkeeper if you don't use Gray-Nicolls? Great to see Jamie Smith and Josh Da Silva keeping wickets in the ongoing Test series.”

The post caught the attention of MS Dhoni’s fans who started trolling following the company's next comment. Sanjeeban Agamacharyya reacted to their Facebook post and commented, "Do you know a cricketer named M S DHONI?" To this, the brand replied, "Not heard of them." This response did not sit well with former Chennai Super Kings skipper’s fans, who quickly flooded the comments with backlash.

"That's the main reason why only temporary workers are using Gray Nicolls," Udit Rawat, one random enthusiast wrote. One fan retorted, "It's not them, btw I can understand as you can't afford him."

The backlash highlighted the deep admiration and respect fans have for Dhoni's illustrious career and impeccable wicketkeeping skills. MS Dhoni, known as "Captain Cool," is not only a legendary captain and batter but also one of the best wicketkeepers cricket has ever seen. His lightning-fast stumpings and incredible reflexes behind the stumps have left fans and players alike in awe.

Dhoni's composed demeanour behind the stumps assists his bowlers in maintaining focus and confidence. He always wears a smile, even in tense situations, and his teammates feed off his calmness. Dhoni's wicketkeeping abilities perfectly combine speed, precision, and cricketing intelligence, solidifying his position as one of the greatest keepers in the history of the game.

Grey-Nicolls, the English cricket equipment and clothing brand, faced a huge backlash from MS Dhoni’s fans because of their recent social media post. The incident happened after both England and West Indies wicket-keepers used Gray-Nicolls wicket-keeping gloves during the ongoing Test series between the two nations.
Udit Rawat reaction to Gray-Nicolls' Facebook post (Snapshot from Gray-Nicolls post)

Hyderabad: English sports equipment and clothing brand Gray-Nicholls face significant backlash over the internet after posting a hilarious comment about former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

During the ongoing Test series between England and West Indies, Jamie Smith (England) and Joshua Da Silva (West Indies) used Gray-Nicolls gloves. The company shared pictures of both cricketers on its official Facebook handle and posted, “Are you even a wicketkeeper if you don't use Gray-Nicolls? Great to see Jamie Smith and Josh Da Silva keeping wickets in the ongoing Test series.”

The post caught the attention of MS Dhoni’s fans who started trolling following the company's next comment. Sanjeeban Agamacharyya reacted to their Facebook post and commented, "Do you know a cricketer named M S DHONI?" To this, the brand replied, "Not heard of them." This response did not sit well with former Chennai Super Kings skipper’s fans, who quickly flooded the comments with backlash.

"That's the main reason why only temporary workers are using Gray Nicolls," Udit Rawat, one random enthusiast wrote. One fan retorted, "It's not them, btw I can understand as you can't afford him."

The backlash highlighted the deep admiration and respect fans have for Dhoni's illustrious career and impeccable wicketkeeping skills. MS Dhoni, known as "Captain Cool," is not only a legendary captain and batter but also one of the best wicketkeepers cricket has ever seen. His lightning-fast stumpings and incredible reflexes behind the stumps have left fans and players alike in awe.

Dhoni's composed demeanour behind the stumps assists his bowlers in maintaining focus and confidence. He always wears a smile, even in tense situations, and his teammates feed off his calmness. Dhoni's wicketkeeping abilities perfectly combine speed, precision, and cricketing intelligence, solidifying his position as one of the greatest keepers in the history of the game.

Grey-Nicolls, the English cricket equipment and clothing brand, faced a huge backlash from MS Dhoni’s fans because of their recent social media post. The incident happened after both England and West Indies wicket-keepers used Gray-Nicolls wicket-keeping gloves during the ongoing Test series between the two nations.
Udit Rawat reaction to Gray-Nicolls' Facebook post (Snapshot from Gray-Nicolls post)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MS DHONIGREY NICOLLSGREY NICOLLS FACEBOOK POSTENGLAND VS WEST INDIESGREY NICOLLS COMMENT ON MS DHONI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.