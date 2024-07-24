Grey-Nicolls Faces Huge Backlash After Hilarious Comment On MS Dhoni - 'Not Heard Of'

Hyderabad: English sports equipment and clothing brand Gray-Nicholls face significant backlash over the internet after posting a hilarious comment about former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

During the ongoing Test series between England and West Indies, Jamie Smith (England) and Joshua Da Silva (West Indies) used Gray-Nicolls gloves. The company shared pictures of both cricketers on its official Facebook handle and posted, “Are you even a wicketkeeper if you don't use Gray-Nicolls? Great to see Jamie Smith and Josh Da Silva keeping wickets in the ongoing Test series.”

The post caught the attention of MS Dhoni’s fans who started trolling following the company's next comment. Sanjeeban Agamacharyya reacted to their Facebook post and commented, "Do you know a cricketer named M S DHONI?" To this, the brand replied, "Not heard of them." This response did not sit well with former Chennai Super Kings skipper’s fans, who quickly flooded the comments with backlash.

"That's the main reason why only temporary workers are using Gray Nicolls," Udit Rawat, one random enthusiast wrote. One fan retorted, "It's not them, btw I can understand as you can't afford him."

The backlash highlighted the deep admiration and respect fans have for Dhoni's illustrious career and impeccable wicketkeeping skills. MS Dhoni, known as "Captain Cool," is not only a legendary captain and batter but also one of the best wicketkeepers cricket has ever seen. His lightning-fast stumpings and incredible reflexes behind the stumps have left fans and players alike in awe.

Dhoni's composed demeanour behind the stumps assists his bowlers in maintaining focus and confidence. He always wears a smile, even in tense situations, and his teammates feed off his calmness. Dhoni's wicketkeeping abilities perfectly combine speed, precision, and cricketing intelligence, solidifying his position as one of the greatest keepers in the history of the game.