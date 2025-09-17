ETV Bharat / sports

Greece Holds Unique Olympic Record Apart From Participating In Each Edition

Hyderabad: The Olympics is the biggest stage in the sporting world, and the nations strive to establish themselves on the sporting map by grabbing the top spot in the medal tally. The athletes aim to make their name by securing a podium finish in the world’s grandest sporting event. The modern Olympics started in 1896, and the honour to host the first Olympics went to Athens as Greece was the home of the Ancient Olympic Games. Notably, only five countries have participated in each edition of the Olympics.

Greece, Australia, Great Britain, France, and Switzerland have been represented in each Summer Games, but only one out of these five have competed under their own national flag in each edition. Athletes from the other four countries, except for Greece, have competed under the Olympic flag sometimes due to political reasons, such as a boycott.

Gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou of Team Greece celebrates after winning in the Men's Long Jump Final on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Getty Images)

Notably, they were one of the few countries to fly their own flag in the 1980 edition in Moscow despite its government supporting the US-led boycott of the Moscow Games.

Greece at the Olympics

Greece has hosted the modern Summer Olympic Games on two occasions. They hosted the 1986 and 2004 editions in Athens. As a tradition, Greece always enters the stadium first to lead the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony, with the notable exception of 2004 when Greece entered last as the host nation.