Greece Holds Unique Olympic Record Apart From Participating In Each Edition
Greece has participated in each edition of the Olympics under their own national flag and is the only country to do so.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Olympics is the biggest stage in the sporting world, and the nations strive to establish themselves on the sporting map by grabbing the top spot in the medal tally. The athletes aim to make their name by securing a podium finish in the world’s grandest sporting event. The modern Olympics started in 1896, and the honour to host the first Olympics went to Athens as Greece was the home of the Ancient Olympic Games. Notably, only five countries have participated in each edition of the Olympics.
Greece, Australia, Great Britain, France, and Switzerland have been represented in each Summer Games, but only one out of these five have competed under their own national flag in each edition. Athletes from the other four countries, except for Greece, have competed under the Olympic flag sometimes due to political reasons, such as a boycott.
Notably, they were one of the few countries to fly their own flag in the 1980 edition in Moscow despite its government supporting the US-led boycott of the Moscow Games.
Greece at the Olympics
Greece has hosted the modern Summer Olympic Games on two occasions. They hosted the 1986 and 2004 editions in Athens. As a tradition, Greece always enters the stadium first to lead the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony, with the notable exception of 2004 when Greece entered last as the host nation.
Hello Greece!
As is customary, Greece will enter first, lead by flagbearers Apostolos Angelis and @maria_danou.
We're sure to see some amazing outfits, entrances, and enthusiasm from the athletes!
Greece has won a total of 129 medals, including 36 gold, 46 silver and 47 bronze medals. They are placed 35th in the all-time medal tally in the Olympics. The youngest ever Olympian, Dimitrios Loundras, who competed in the 1986 Olympics at the age of 10 years, is from Greece.
Why didn’t other countries participate under their own national flag?
Australia did not compete under their own flag twice in the history of the Olympic Games. In the 1908 and 1912 editions, they sent athletes as part of the Australasia team, a combined delegation with New Zealand.
Great Britain did not consistently participate under the "Union Jack" or its modern flag in its earliest Olympic appearances; They participated as the "United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland" team in 1896. Their name, official flag, and the concept of a single Olympic team for the entire UK evolved over time, with the specific flag being the "Union Jack" or Union Flag.
The 1980 Summer Olympics was the instance when France didn’t participate under their own national flag. The reason behind this was the French government's support for the American-led boycott, which opposed the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
Switzerland were part of the multi-nation boycott of the Melbourne games in 1956 due to the Soviet Union's invasion of Hungary.