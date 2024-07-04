'Great Honour Meeting Prime Minister': Virat Kohli Express Gratitude After Team India's Meet With PM Modi

New Delhi: India's recent T20 World Cup 2024 triumph with a victory in the final against South Africa was celebrated by fans all over the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated them after the win. The Prime Minister praised the team after they ended the drought in the ICC events after winning the marquee tournament after a long span of 17 years.

Modi had also interacted with the players after the historic victory at his official residence and had showered heaps of praise on them. The Indian team touched down in New Delhi at 6 AM. They received a warm welcome from fans.

The team then went to the Prime Minister’s residence for a meeting at breakfast. The players were donning a special jersey which had two stars over the BCCI emblem during their meet. The stars represented two T20 World Cup wins. The world 'Champions' was written in bold letters.

Virat Kohli shared two photos including a group pic and another including him and Modi. In the caption, he wrote that it was a great honour to meet the Prime Minister.

‘What a great honour meeting our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji today. Thank you sir for inviting us to the prime minister's resident,” he wrote.

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 final snatching a win from the jaws of defeat. It looked like South Africa would take the game away from the Indian side but a brilliant bowling effort in the death overs helped India lift the silverware. Virat Kohli shone with the bat scoring 76 runs while Hardik Pandya picked three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets.