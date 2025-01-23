ETV Bharat / sports

Grand Opening Ceremony Of Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Held At Leh

He continued, "Currently, the ratio of tourists visiting Ladakh stands at 90% domestic and 10% international. To boost international tourism, we can invite representatives from the global tourism industry to visit Ladakh. By showcasing our majestic mountains and pristine rivers, we can position them as the ambassadors of Ladakh, which will attract tourists from around the world, as well as from across India."

Lt Governor, Ladakh, Brigadier (Retd.) BD Mishra, who was the Chief Guest said, "I constantly think about the development of Ladakh. I am concerned about the decline in tourist footfall in Ladakh last year. Despite good facilities such as taxis, homestays, and hotels, there is a noticeable decrease in tourism. We also need to address several short coming, including issues related to taxis, hotel rates, and refunds. Along with this, our tourism stakeholders should actively promote Ladakh across different regions of India. The UT administration will extend full support and send them to other parts."

A special message from the Prime Minister of India was read by the Advisor Ladakh, Dr Pawan Kotwal.

Nineteen teams, comprising states, Union Territories and institutional outfits, will compete over five days in two events – ice hockey and ice skating. This will be the first part of KIWG 2025. The second part, featuring snow games like skiing, will be hosted by Jammu & Kashmir from February 22-25.

Leh & Ladakh: The much-awaited Khelo India Winter Games 2025 commenced with great enthusiasm today at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Sports Complex, Leh. This is the second time Khelo India has been organised in Ladakh.

He further emphasised, "We aim for our government schools to operate smoothly without any shortages. A healthy mind and body are essential, and youth education and sports should remain a top priority. I consistently urge my officers to work with transparency, accountability, probity, and ensure equal opportunities for all."

He announced, "Ice hockey is now the official game of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Our men's ice hockey team has proudly represented India in China, and we will ensure the selection of the best players to represent Ladakh in future competitions."

Adv. Tashi Gyaltson, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, said, "We have constructed ice hockey rinks in every block, and the sport is now played widely across the region. Within a short span of time, ice hockey in Ladakh has reached remarkable standards since becoming a Union Territory. Today, we are proud to have a world-class stadium built to international standards, which will feature artificial ice facilities operational throughout the year. This project is set to be completed this year."

He continued, "Ice hockey is a game driven by passion, but its growth has been limited, and, unfortunately, it seems to have stagnated. We need to nurture this sport properly to unlock its full potential, enabling our players to aim for and achieve medals at the Olympics. Ladakh has the talent and capability to excel in this game on the global stage.”

Further, he urged the Lt. Governor of Ladakh to grant official recognition to ice hockey and requested its inclusion in the sports quota provision. He emphasised the need for incentives and a shared vision to ensure the sport thrives and reaches greater heights.

Welcoming all the athletes, Dr Mohd Jaffer, CEC, LAHDC, Kargil said, “ It fills me with pride to witness our region host such a prestigious event. Khelo India Winter Games is more than just a celebration of sports and it is a testament to our great nation’s resilience, our integrity and unwavering sport.

He continues, “Remember this game is not about winning medals, they are about building friendship fostering teamwork and inspiring future generations. They remind us of the power of sports to unite people and bring joy to our lives.

An Exhibition Men’s Ice Hockey match between the UT Ladakh white team and the UT Ladakh Yellow team was also played. The event also featured cultural performances, reflecting the rich traditions and vibrant heritage of Ladakh, further adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

In the post-lunch session, two men’s Ice Hockey Match was played between Ladakh Vs Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh Vs Chandigarh.

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025, scheduled to take place from January 23 to 27, will witness the participation of approximately 600 athletes competing in various winter sports events across Leh.