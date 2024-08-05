Former England cricket Graham Thrope has passed away at the age of 55. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development on August 5, Monday. Thorpe represented England from 1993 to 205 in 100 Tests while he was also a part of the English side in 82 ODIs. The English cricketer scored 6,744 Test runs smashing 16 hundreds with an average of 44.66.

ECB shared the news through an official release.

"It is with great sadness that the ECB shares the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away. There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death,” ECB stated in an official release.

"More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world. His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men's talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game."

"The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport.”

Thorpe made his first-class debut for Surrey in 1898 and made it into the international side in 1993 at the age of 24. He became a key player for the English side in the middle order soon and was one of the mainstays in the team.