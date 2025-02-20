The cricket world has witnessed many great captains in the sport's history. Few have led their side to historic wins while some have lifted ICC events as captains. However, there is only one skipper in cricket history who has achieved the incredible milestone of leading the country in more than 100 Test matches and that player is none other than -- former South Africa captain Graeme Smith.

Graeme Smith, who is widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in the history of Test cricket, is known for his leadership qualities, ability to handle the resources effectively and his ability to inspire his team to perform at the highest level.

The Only Player To Have Captained Team In More Than 100 Test Matches (AFP)

Smith made his debut in 2002 at at age of 21 against Australia and only after playing nine matches, he was named as South Africa's Test captain, becoming the youngest player to lead Proteas. He replaced the legendary all-rounder Shaun Pollock after their disappointing 2003 World Cup campaign. The southpaw opener quickly established himself as the mainstay, justifying his selection as national captain with back-to-back double centuries (259 and 277) in England.

Under his leadership, South African cricket, who were considered perennial underachievers, became the world's no.1 Test team in the ICC rankings. While they still haven’t won any trophies in the ODI or T20I format, Proteas remains one of the most consistent sides in world cricket.

Smith’s captaincy style was primarily a blend of tactical acumen, mental toughness, game sense and a deep understanding of his players’ strengths and weaknesses. He was known for his ability to motivate his team and to lead from the front with his performances on the field. He was a prolific opening batter, having amassed 9,265 runs in Test cricket at a staggering average of 48.25, including 27 centuries and 38 half-centuries. Smith holds the record for most runs and centuries as a Test captain and most runs and centuries as a Test captain in a winning cause.

South Africa team celebrating their Test mace win (AP)

His captaincy stats in the red-ball cricket speaks for him. He is the only player in the 148-year history of cricket to have captained a team for more than 100 test matches and won 50+ games in the longest format of the game. He led South Africa in 108 Tests and won 53 out of them while 28 defeats and 27 draws. Between 2007-13, Smith captained SA in 12 away series, out of which they won eight, drew four and lost none, securing victories in Pakistan, Bangladesh, England (twice), Australia (twice), West Indies, New Zealand and UAE.

Graeme Smith’s record as captain Matches Won Lost Drawn Tied No result Test 108 53 28 27 0 – ODI 149 92 51 – 1 5 T20I 27 18 9 – – –

His growth in the role was evidenced when he was selected to captain the ICC World XI in the ICC Super Series Test Match between the ICC World XI and Australia in October 2005.

Most matches as captain in Test Cricket Player Span Mat Won Lost Tied Draw %W %L % Draw Graeme Smith (SA) 2003-2014 109 53 29 0 27 48.62 26.6 24.77 AR Border (AUS) 1984-1994 93 32 22 1 38 34.4 23.65 40.86 SP Fleming (NZ) 1997-2006 80 28 27 0 25 35 33.75 31.25 RT Ponting (AUS) 2004-2010 77 48 16 0 13 62.33 20.77 16.88 CH Lloyd (WI) 1974-1985 74 36 12 0 26 48.64 16.21 35.13 V Kohli (IND) 2014-2022 68 40 17 0 11 58.82 25 16.17 JE Root (ENG) 2017-2022 64 27 26 0 11 42.18 40.62 17.18 MS Dhoni (IND) 2008-2014 60 27 18 0 15 45 30 25 AN Cook (ENG) 2010-2016 59 24 22 0 13 40.67 37.28 22.03 SR Waugh (AUS) 1999-2004 57 41 9 0 7 71.92 15.78 12.28

The highlight of his captaincy stint includes a 38-year drought-breaking series 2-1 win in Australia. He received huge respect from the world as a captain and a player when he came out to bat at the SCG, despite breaking his hand to save the match that eventually South Africa lost just 10 minutes on Day 5. Smith put the icing on a successful career when he led his side to a series 2-1 win in England after nearly 9 years.

Smith’s captaincy came to an end in 2014 when he retired from international cricket. He left behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.