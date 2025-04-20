Google CEO Sundar Pichai On Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Woke Up To Watch 8th Grader

Hyderabad: Google CEO Sundar Pichai asserted that he ensured that he would not miss the historic IPL debut of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who played his first match for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 19.

Suryavanshi has become the youngest-ever cricketer to feature in the history of the IPL. This also set a unique record as he became the first player to feature in the IPL to be born after the start of the tournament.

Pichai took to his official X account and heaped praise on the 14-year-old prodigy’s fearless batting display, which included a stunning first-ball six off Shardul Thakur.

Pichai acknowledged that he woke up early just to watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi bat live during the IPL encounter between RR vs LSG. His appreciation added to the massive attention the teenager has received since entering the IPL scene.

"Woke up to watch an 8th grader play in the IPL!!!! What a debut!" wrote Pichai on his X handle.

Vaibhav holds the record for the youngest Indian player to feature in List A cricket and the youngest debutant in the Ranji Trophy at the age of 12 years and 284 days.

Ever since being picked up by RR as the youngest player in IPL auction history, the hype surrounding Suryavanshi has been huge. On debut, he lived up to expectations, scoring an impressive 34 off 20 balls. His impressive IPL first chapter came to an end when he was stumped by Rishabh Pant off Aiden Markram’s bowling.

Vaibhav was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction for a jaw-dropping amount of Rs 1.10 crore. In the build-up to the IPL season, Vaibhav hit the fastest hundred by an Indian at the U19 Tests.