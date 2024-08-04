ETV Bharat / sports

Good News For India, Sri Lanka's Highest Wicket-taker Of First ODI Ruled Out Of Remainder Of Series

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Sri Lanka's Wanidu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli (AP)

Colombo (Sri Lanka): Experienced all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the remaining two one-day international matches of the ongoing three-match series between India and Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will take on Lankan Lions in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday. The first ODI resulted in a tie after both teams managed to score a total of 230 runs and Hasaranga played a very crucial role for the hosts as they snatched the tie from the jaws of defeat.

Hasaranga, who stepped down from the T20I captaincy before the T20I series, scored 24 runs batting at number eight with the help of a couple of maximums and a boundary. He emerged as the joint leading wicket-taker with his captain Charith Asalanka, who dismissed Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh in his ninth over, which proved to be the final over of the Indian innings. The right-arm leg-spinner finished his spell with three wickets in his 10-over quota.

The 27-year-old was seen touching his hamstring during his final over of the spell. Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the remainder of the ODI series, as the player has suffered an injury to his left hamstring. He experienced pain in his left hamstring while delivering the last ball of his 10th over during the first ODI. Following this, an MRI performed on the player confirmed the injury, a release from Sri Lanka Cricket informed.

Jeffrey Vandersay has been named replacement for the all-rounder whose exit depletes the Sri Lankan bowling attack since they have already lost the services of their star pacers Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara.

The 34-year-old Vandersay played the last of his 22 ODIs for Sri Lanka in January this year against Zimbabwe. The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on August 7.

TAGGED:

