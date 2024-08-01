Golfer Diksha Unscathed In Car Accident In Paris, Will Play As Planned

Paris (France): Indian golfer Diksha Dagar, who is due to take part in the Olympics, was involved in an accident but is doing fine and will compete in her event as planned. The Dagar family -- Diksha, her father and caddie Col Naren Dagar, her mother and brother -- were in the car, which was hit by another vehicle on Tuesday night while they were returning from a function at India House. According to Col Dagar, Diksha is fine and will play the event as per schedule from August 7 and is also going for practice. However, Diksha's mother has been hospitalised with a suspected injury in the spinal area.

She will be in hospital for the next few days for treatment. The extent of it will be known only after further tests and diagnosis. Their car was just crossing when the light turned and there was an ambulance on the side. A second car which was on the other side of the ambulance was not visible to Diksha's driver and it hit them from the side, a source said.

This is Diksha's second Olympic Games and the women's competition will start on August 7 and run through to August 10. On Thursday the men's competition, with Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar playing for India, got underway.