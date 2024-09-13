Going To Be Pretty Exciting to Watch On Steve Smith And Virat Kohli: Glenn Maxwell

Hyderabad: Aggressive Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that it will be pretty exciting to watch two of the superstar batters Virat Kohli and Steve Smith during India's upcoming tour of Australia.

Glenn Maxwell in an exclusive interaction with Star Sports shared his thoughts on Steve Smith and Virat Kohli prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, said "I think probably the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, probably head-to-head, seeing how their dominance I suppose is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The 35-year-old Maxwell, a right-handed batter and a right-arm off-break bowler feels that one of the two batters will score plenty of runs in the upcoming series Down Under.

"One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them and it's going to be pretty exciting to watch the two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head," added Maxwell, who has played seven Tests.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli loves to score against Australia and an important turning point in his career was the Adelaide Test in the 2024-15 series, where he scored centuries in both the innings. Though India lost the Test by 48 runs, the test is remembered for Kohli's aggressive batting.

Steve Smith also loves to play against India. The Gautam Gambhir-coached side will start their tour Down Under with a Test in Perth from November 22. The four other Tests will be played at Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.