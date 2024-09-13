ETV Bharat / sports

Going To Be Pretty Exciting to Watch On Steve Smith And Virat Kohli: Glenn Maxwell

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 6 hours ago

Swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes that it is going to be pretty exciting to watch star batters Steve Smith and Virat Kohli in the upcoming India's tour of Australia.

Glenn Maxwell on Border-Gavaskar Trophy
File photo of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (ANI)

Hyderabad: Aggressive Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that it will be pretty exciting to watch two of the superstar batters Virat Kohli and Steve Smith during India's upcoming tour of Australia.

Glenn Maxwell in an exclusive interaction with Star Sports shared his thoughts on Steve Smith and Virat Kohli prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, said "I think probably the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, probably head-to-head, seeing how their dominance I suppose is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The 35-year-old Maxwell, a right-handed batter and a right-arm off-break bowler feels that one of the two batters will score plenty of runs in the upcoming series Down Under.

"One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them and it's going to be pretty exciting to watch the two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head," added Maxwell, who has played seven Tests.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli loves to score against Australia and an important turning point in his career was the Adelaide Test in the 2024-15 series, where he scored centuries in both the innings. Though India lost the Test by 48 runs, the test is remembered for Kohli's aggressive batting.

Steve Smith also loves to play against India. The Gautam Gambhir-coached side will start their tour Down Under with a Test in Perth from November 22. The four other Tests will be played at Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Hyderabad: Aggressive Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that it will be pretty exciting to watch two of the superstar batters Virat Kohli and Steve Smith during India's upcoming tour of Australia.

Glenn Maxwell in an exclusive interaction with Star Sports shared his thoughts on Steve Smith and Virat Kohli prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, said "I think probably the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, probably head-to-head, seeing how their dominance I suppose is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The 35-year-old Maxwell, a right-handed batter and a right-arm off-break bowler feels that one of the two batters will score plenty of runs in the upcoming series Down Under.

"One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them and it's going to be pretty exciting to watch the two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head," added Maxwell, who has played seven Tests.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli loves to score against Australia and an important turning point in his career was the Adelaide Test in the 2024-15 series, where he scored centuries in both the innings. Though India lost the Test by 48 runs, the test is remembered for Kohli's aggressive batting.

Steve Smith also loves to play against India. The Gautam Gambhir-coached side will start their tour Down Under with a Test in Perth from November 22. The four other Tests will be played at Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GLENN MAXWELLVIRAT KOHLISTEVE SMITHINDIAN CRICKET TEAMINDIA TOUR OF AUSTRALIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.