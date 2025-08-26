ETV Bharat / sports

Goa To Host FIDE World Cup 2025; Tourney To Begin From October 30

Hyderabad: Goa will host the FIDE World Cup 2025. The prestigious tournament will be played from October 30 to November 27, 2025, and it will see the participation of the world’s top players.

According to a media release issued by FIDE, the world governing body for Chess, "this knockout spectacle brings together 206 players fighting for a share of USD 2,000,000 and three coveted places in the 2026 Candidates Tournament. Every round is win-or-go-home, making the World Cup one of the most dramatic tournaments on the calendar."

Among the players who would take part are D Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa R, Magnus Carlsen, Nihal Sarin, and Arjun Erigaisi. It said Goa's stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality make it an exciting backdrop for this global showdown. "Players and fans will experience world-class chess alongside a destination famous for its energy and charm," it added.

According to FIDE, India’s connection to chess runs deep, and in recent years the country has become a global force, producing top players and hosting significant tournaments. Last year, Gukesh Dommaraju became the World Champion, whilst Indian teams won the Chess Olympiad in both Open and Women categories. The momentum continued: this July, the Women’s World Cup saw a standout performance by Divya Deshmukh, who lifted the trophy and captured worldwide attention.

Staging the Open World Cup in Goa builds on these successes and gives local fans an opportunity to watch their stars compete against the very best on home soil, it said.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said, "India has become one of the strongest chess nations, with outstanding players and passionate fans. After the success of the FIDE Women’s World Cup held in Georgia earlier this year, we are proud to bring the FIDE World Cup to Goa. It will be a celebration of chess, and a unique experience for players and spectators from around the world. The representatives of over 90 countries are expected to take part, and it will be one of the most followed events in chess history."

All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang said the national chess body is "committed to delivering an event that reflects both the passion of the fans and the professionalism of the federation."

"The World Cup will not only inspire millions across the country but also showcase India’s growing stature as a global hub for chess. We are deeply thankful to FIDE for granting India the honour of hosting the World Cup 2025 in Goa.”