Goa To Host FIDE World Cup With 17.5 Cr Rupees Prize Pool

Hyderabad: Goa is all set to be the hosting ground for the upcoming FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in October- November. India will host the marquee event for the first time since 2003, and the highly anticipated tournament will be played between October 30 to November 27. When the country hosted the tournament last time, Viswanathan Anand clinched the title while Uzbekistan’s Rustam Kasimdzhanov finished as the runner-up.

206 participants will fight for the prize money of USD 2,000,000 and three berths in the 2026 candidates tournament. Every round will be a knockout, which makes the tournament a unique affair, and the spectators are likely to be served with some exciting matches.

The competition will be an eight-round knockout tournament. Top 50 seeds will enter from Round 2. The matches will include two classical games, with a rapid and blitz playoff if the classical format ends in a tie.

India have been an emerging nation in chess in recent times with Gukesh Dommaraju becoming the world champion last year. The Indian team also emerged triumphant in the Chess Olympiad in both the Open and Women categories. Also, Divya Deshmukh won the women’s World Cup this year.

“India has become one of the strongest chess nations, with outstanding players and passionate fans. After the success of the FIDE Women’s World Cup held in Georgia earlier this year, we are proud to bring the FIDE World Cup to Goa," FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said in an official statement.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang mentioned that hosting such a major tournament is a proud moment for Indian chess.

“This is a proud moment for Indian chess, and we are committed to delivering an event that reflects both the passion of our fans and the professionalism of our federation," he said.

"The World Cup will not only inspire millions across the country but also showcase India’s growing stature as a global hub for chess. We are deeply thankful to FIDE for granting India the honour of hosting the World Cup 2025 in Goa," he added.