GM Hikaru Nakamura Shatters Bullet Brawl Record With 320 Score



Grand Master Hikaru Nakamura created a new Bullet Brawl event record, sweeping through the field and amassing a score of 320 with 82 wins, one draw, and one loss to his name on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The American Grand Master Hikaru Nakamura created a Bullet Brawl event record, securing the top spot by amassing a score of 320 in the event organised by Chess.com on Saturday.

Nakamura won 82 wins, one draw and lost only one game to win the top prize with $400 (₹30,000) while Ukrainian GM Oleksandr Bortnyk and Peruvian Jose Martinez finished second and third respectively to bag the $250(₹20,753) and $150 (₹12452) of prize money.

Russian IM Polina Shuvalova, who scored a 12-move to secure a win in the dying seconds against IM Karina Ambartsumova, earned the top prize in the female category while the 15 -year-old, India's Sundram Kumar continued his dominance of the community event.

Playing in an arena including 147 titled players including GMs Daniel Naroditsky, Bortnyk, and Parham Maghsoodloo, Nakamura, proved his mettle, winning consecutive 37-games to begin the event.

The five-time U.S. champion, who streamed the arena on Twitch, was surprised with his performance. After thumping out the 3000-rated GM Alan Pichot in a meagre 40 seconds, Nakamura stated, "Man, I am just crushing everyone today. This is pretty brutal actually."

The 36-year-old finished one win short of his most-win record of 83 wins in the event. He still managed to surpass his previous score record of 313, courtesy of miniatures against some of the site's best players.

Nakamura's only defeat came against world number 29 Parham Maghsoodloo, who was unable to flag the eventual winner after a calculation oversight.

What is a Bullet Brawl event?

Bullet Brawl is Chess.com's two-hour competition with a 1+0 time control where titled players compete for a prize money of $1,000 every Saturday. This event is a score-based event where players get paired based on their scores instead of their rating. The player who stacks up the most points by the end of the arena wins.

The prize distribution is as follows:

1st: $400

2nd: $250

3rd: $150

4th: $100

Top woman player: $100

