Globe Soccer Awards 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Bags Best Middle Eastern Player Award; Reacts On Rodri Winning Ballon d'Or

Dubai: The Globe Soccer Award hosted its 15th edition in Dubai on December 27 and the Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr. took centre stage by winning the Best Men's Player Award. Cristiano Ronaldo was also honoured as Best Middle Eastern Player for his performance while playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese forward has been impressive since joining the club in January 2023 scoring 74 goals from 83 matches.

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Award, Ronaldo reacted on Vincius Junior’s being snubbed from Ballon d’Or awards. The football star argued that Vincious deserved to win the award.

"In my opinion, he [Vin­cius] deserved to win the golden ball [Ballon d'Or award]. It was unfair in my opinion. I say here in front of everybody. They give it to Rodri, he deserved it too, but they should have given it to Vin­cius because he won the Champions League and scored in the final," Ronaldo said at the awards.

Throughout October, the Real Madrid forward was regarded as the favourite to win the award. However, Rodri, who helped Manchester City win the title trumped him to win the accolade. Earlier this month, Vincious was named FIFA's Best Men's Player and also won the Best Men's Player prize at the Globe Soccer Awards recently.

After bagging the award in the events, Vincius expressed his joy.

"I'm delighted to be here and to collect this award surrounded by all these players. I have to thank Real Madrid, my teammates and the people who have worked with me so that I can be here, playing at the highest level," said the Madrid striker.