IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Suffer Massive Setback As Star Overseas All-Rounder Gets Ruled Out Of Tournament

Gujarat: The Gujarat Titans (GT) have suffered a major setback in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their overseas all-rounder, Glenn Phillips, has returned to his home country, New Zealand, due to a groin injury. The 28-year-old sustained an injury during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6.

“Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips has returned to New Zealand following a groin injury he sustained during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6,” an official statement from the franchise said.

“Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery.”

Although Phillips hasn't been part of the playing XI throughout the tournament, he came in as a substitute fielder in the match against SRH. The injury occurred in the final over of the SRH's innings. Phillips was placed in the point region, and he chased a shot from Ishan Kishan. But, as he threw the ball back, the mishap happened, and the New Zealand all-rounder seemed to have overstretched his groin. Phillips collapsed to the ground in pain and hobbled off the field with some aid from the GT camp.

After Rabada, Phillips is the second player from the Gujarat Titans' camp to return back home. Earlier, the South African pacer left for home, owing to personal reasons. The franchise bought him for the price of ₹2 Crores at the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

GT have played five matches so far in the tournament, with the team winning four contests. They conceded only one loss against Punjab Kings in their opening fixture of the tournament but won four matches in a row after that.