Glenn Maxwell Fined 25% Match Fees For IPL Code of Conduct Breach

Mullanpur: Australia and Punjab Kings' all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for the IPL Code of Conduct Breach during his team's game against five-time Champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here on Tuesday night.

The IPL in a media statement said, "Glenn Maxwell, All-rounder, Punjab Kings has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh on Tuesday."

"Glenn Maxwell admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the Match) and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the media statement added.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated CSK by 18 runs in a high-scoring clash at their home ground. They rode on opener Priyansh Arya's blistering century and superb death bowling to eke out a win against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side.

Priyansh Arya played a whirlwind knock of 103 runs from 42 deliveries, while Shahshank Singh (52 Not Out) and Marco Jansen (34) provided the final flourish in the innings. Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, taking two wickets for 40 runs during his spell.

This was the third win for PBKS in as many as four games, and the side looks good to make the knockouts.