Glenn Maxwell Equals Rohit Sharma's Record of Smashing Five Hundreds in T20Is

Adelaide: (Australia) : Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has caught up with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the list of batters with maximum hundreds in T20Is.

Maxwell completed his fifth century in the shortest format against West Indies in the second T20I of the bilateral series between two teams at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Maxwell remained unbeaten on 120 from just 55 balls and his knock was laced with eight sixes and 12 boundaries. Thanks to his innings, Australia posted a mammoth 241 for 4 at the Adelaide Oval. Maxwell produced an exhilarating display of big hitting against the West Indian bowling unit, which looked clueless against the onslaught orchestrated by the right-handed batter.

This was also Maxwell's second hundred in T20Is in his last three matches in the shortest format of the game. The 35-year-old's innings included sweeps, reverse sweeps, and some powerful hits to mid-wicket boundaries.

Meanwhile, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl in the must-win fixture. Australia lost first three wickets inside seven overs but Glenn Maxwell orchestrated a carnage after that with a knock of unbeaten 120 runs from 55 balls. Tim David also played an attacking knock of unbeaten 31 runs from 14 deliveries. Maxwell's swashbuckling ton and Tim David's cameo in the lower order helped the Australian team post a huge total.

MOST T20I HUNDREDS (MEN)

1. Rohit Sharma - 5 in 151 matches

2. Glenn Maxwell - 5 in 103 matches

3. Suryakumar Yadav - 4 in 60 matches

4. Sabawoon Davizi - 3 in 31 matches

