Gill Named as Captain; Deshpande, Parag, Abhishek Sharma Receive Maiden Call up for Zimbabwe T20 Series

Shubman Gill has been named as captain of the Indian cricket team while Tushar Deshpande, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and Dhruv Jurel received a maiden call-up as the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced squad for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on June 24.

Shubman Gill (AP)

Hyderabad: Shubman Gill has been named as captain of the Indian cricket team while Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande, all-rouder Riyan Parag, left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma and wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel received a maiden call-up as the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced squad for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on Monday.

The Ajit Agarkar led selection panel has also given an opportunity to batter Nitish Reddy for the five match series starting July 6. All the five games will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The selectors have decided to start all the seniors including regular skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who are part of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Seasoned campaigner Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel - both stumpers - have been named in the squad. The pace attack will be led by Avesh Khan and comprises left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, who represents Bengal in the domestic circuit and 'Kalyan' Express Tushar Deshpande.

The spin attack will be led by Washington Sundar and comprises Ravi Bishnoi. India could open with Yashasvi Jasiwal and Ruturaj Gaikwad while Shubman Gill can come one down.

India’s squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

