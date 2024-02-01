Getting Maiden Test Call-up Soon After Recovery Was My Happiest Moment, States Rajat Patidar

Visakhapatnam: Indian young batter Rajat Patidar has expressed his happiness after getting a maiden call-up in the Indian Test squad sharing that it is the happiest moment of his career.

He had suffered an Achilles Heel injury before the commencement of the Indian Premier League 2023 and had missed the season. However, the right-handed recently returned to competitive action and displayed some impressive performance in the recent India A games against England Lions scoring two centuries.

As a result of his excellence in the middle, the batter was included in the Indian team after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul were ruled out of the second Test against England to be played here from Friday. Reflecting on him getting a call-up, Patidar stated that it is the happiest moment of his career.

"It is always hard when a player gets injured. I told myself I can not change the time it would take to recover. I accepted the fact and worked in the present with a lot of focus. Getting my first Test call up soon after my recovery has to be my happiest moment. It was my dream to represent the country in Test Cricket," he said in a video posted by BCCI on its X handle.

Patidar further shared that the interactions with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma have helped him improve his gameplay.

"Have played with many Indian players in the domestic circuit. Have been interacting with Rahul sir (Rahul Dravid) since the last two series. I had not spoken a lot with Rohit bhai (Rohit Sharma). But I got to speak with him on this tour about batting. He shared his experience in the nets. All this has increased my confidence," he added.

India will play the second Test of the series against England from Friday and Patidar can make his much-awaited debut in the fixture.