German Open Badminton 2024: India's Bid Ends as Treesa, Gayatri Pair Loses in Quarters

Mülheim (Germany): Star India shuttler duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the German Open Super 300 tournament, facing their second successive tournament defeat against the sixth-seeded Chinese pair Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min in the women's doubles quarterfinals in Westenergie Sporthalle here on Friday.

The Chinese duo thrashed the Indian pair, ranked 23rd in the world, 21-16, 21-14 in a match which lasted for mere 41 minutes. With this loss, India's challenge at the German Open has ended. The duo had an immense contribution in India's historic BATC women's title victory in Malaysia last month.

However, they failed to make a similar impact in the ongoing tournament. The pair hasn't been able to cross the quarter-final mark on the BWF World Tour competitions since their bout in November last year. After their quarterfinal exit at the Syed Modi India International, they lost in the first round of the India Open and saw a defeat in the quarterfinal of the Thailand Open.

The Indian pair will be in action at the French Open Super 750 at the Adidas Arena in Paris, starting from March 5. On Thursday, India's campaign in women's and men's singles events also ended when Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aakarshi Kashyap lost their respective matches in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap lost in straight games 21-13, 21-14 to sixth-seeded Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark while in the men's singles Sathish Kumar Karunakaran lost 18-21, 22-24 against Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.