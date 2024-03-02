German Open Badminton 2024: India's Bid Ends as Treesa, Gayatri Pair Loses in Quarters

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 34 minutes ago

India's challenge in the German Open 300 came to an end after fourth-seeded India's shuttlers duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand faced a heavy defeat against Chinese pair Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min in the quarterfinal clash of the German Open 300 at Westenergie Sporthalle in Mülheim on Friday.

India's challenge in the German Open 300 concluded after fourth-seeded India's shuttler-duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand faced a heavy defeat against Chinese pair Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min in the quarterfinal clash of the German Open 300 at Westenergie Sporthalle in Mülheim on Friday.

Mülheim (Germany): Star India shuttler duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the German Open Super 300 tournament, facing their second successive tournament defeat against the sixth-seeded Chinese pair Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min in the women's doubles quarterfinals in Westenergie Sporthalle here on Friday.

The Chinese duo thrashed the Indian pair, ranked 23rd in the world, 21-16, 21-14 in a match which lasted for mere 41 minutes. With this loss, India's challenge at the German Open has ended. The duo had an immense contribution in India's historic BATC women's title victory in Malaysia last month.

However, they failed to make a similar impact in the ongoing tournament. The pair hasn't been able to cross the quarter-final mark on the BWF World Tour competitions since their bout in November last year. After their quarterfinal exit at the Syed Modi India International, they lost in the first round of the India Open and saw a defeat in the quarterfinal of the Thailand Open.

The Indian pair will be in action at the French Open Super 750 at the Adidas Arena in Paris, starting from March 5. On Thursday, India's campaign in women's and men's singles events also ended when Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aakarshi Kashyap lost their respective matches in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap lost in straight games 21-13, 21-14 to sixth-seeded Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark while in the men's singles Sathish Kumar Karunakaran lost 18-21, 22-24 against Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.

Read More

  1. German Open: Shuttlers Tressa and Gayatri Advance to Quarters; Sathish, Aakarshi Bows Out
  2. German Open: Sathish Karunakaran and Aakarshi Kashyap advance into round of 16

TAGGED:

German Open 300 quarterfinalTreesa Jolly and Gayatri GopichandThailand Open

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.